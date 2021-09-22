Watching the crops grow - Farmer Paula makes ag connections through education  

Along with the cornstalk, Peterson also made an attempt at measuring a soybean plant, but it was “not as much fun” as the corn to measure.

“It just didn’t make the changes,” Peterson said. “For some reason, something in the soybean leaf would not take the paint.”

She said she painted it one day and then the next came back to a soybean plant with only a couple specks of the orange spray paint.

Aside from the not-so-successful soybean measurement, Peterson said the outcome of the project has been positive. Peterson said she switched the Facebook name from “Tom Peterson Farms” to “Farmer Paula has a Farm” after attending the National Agriculture in the Classroom conference in July.

After speaking with some ag teachers, she learned that they aren’t as comfortable following a Facebook page with the type of title Peterson previously had because it comes off more as a business. Since the change, she has 15 classrooms throughout the nation following her posts about corn growth and other agriculture-related topics.

“I want to be a resource for teachers and other ag educators,” Peterson said.

And that she is.