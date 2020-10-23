Warriors earn 41-0 shutout win over Raymond Central

RAYMOND – The fifth-ranked Wahoo Warriors improved to 5-2 on the season with a 41-0 shutout victory over the Raymond Central Mustangs at Raymond Central High School on Oct. 16.
Wahoo broke the game open with 28 second quarter points on their way to the shutout victory.
The offensive struggles continued for a fourth straight week for the Mustangs.
Raymond Central has scored just 15 points over their last four games and their record fell to 5-3 on the season.
The Warrior defense completely shut down the Mustangs on Friday night. The Mustangs finished with -16 yards on 14 carries in the run game and were limited to just 81 yards passing on 11 attempts.
The Warriors also turned the Mustangs over twice.
Junior I-back Colin Ludvik got the Warriors on the board first with a 13-yard touchdown run with 6:07 left in the first quarter. Sophomore kicker Kael Eddie added the PAT and Wahoo went up 7-0.
Ludvik added a 1-yard touchdown run with 10:03 remaining in the second quarter pushing the advantage to 14-0.
The Warriors went to their passing game for two scores in the span of three minutes.
Senior quarterback Tate Nelson connected with senior receiver Cooper Hancock on a 66-yard touchdown pass with 7:51 remaining in the second quarter and added a 4-yard TD pass to junior Curtis Swahn with 5:28 remaining before half, pushing the advantage to 28-0.
The lead got to 35-0 when Nelson scored on a 4-yard run with four seconds remaining in the second quarter.
The only score of the second half came on a 10-yard touchdown run from Ludvik with 11:45 remaining in the game.
Ludvik rushed for 123 yards on 20 carries.
Nelson added 31 more on eight carries.
Nelson turned in his best performance of the season in the passing game while finishing 16-of-21 through the air for 251 yards and two scores.
Hancock finished with a career-game, hauling in seven passes for 142 yards and a score.
Ludvik, Swahn and sophomore Owen Hancock also caught two passes against the Mustangs.
After missing a game senior Grant Kolterman returned to the lineup and led the Warriors with eight tackles.
Junior Carson Lavaley added seven tackles and defensive line mate Brody Specht came through with six more.
Nelson picked off a pass and Justin Nuckolls recovered a fumble for the Warrior defense.
Wahoo will finish the season with a home game against the Malcolm Clippers on Friday night while Raymond Central will finish the regular season with a game against the Louisville Lions on the road.
