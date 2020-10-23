Warriors earn 41-0 shutout win over Raymond Central

RAYMOND – The fifth-ranked Wahoo Warriors improved to 5-2 on the season with a 41-0 shutout victory over the Raymond Central Mustangs at Raymond Central High School on Oct. 16.

Wahoo broke the game open with 28 second quarter points on their way to the shutout victory.

The offensive struggles continued for a fourth straight week for the Mustangs.

Raymond Central has scored just 15 points over their last four games and their record fell to 5-3 on the season.

The Warrior defense completely shut down the Mustangs on Friday night. The Mustangs finished with -16 yards on 14 carries in the run game and were limited to just 81 yards passing on 11 attempts.

The Warriors also turned the Mustangs over twice.

Junior I-back Colin Ludvik got the Warriors on the board first with a 13-yard touchdown run with 6:07 left in the first quarter. Sophomore kicker Kael Eddie added the PAT and Wahoo went up 7-0.

Ludvik added a 1-yard touchdown run with 10:03 remaining in the second quarter pushing the advantage to 14-0.

The Warriors went to their passing game for two scores in the span of three minutes.