LINCOLN – Lancaster County 4-H is proud to announce Allison Walbrecht of Lincoln as winner of the February “Heart of 4-H Award” in recognition of outstanding volunteer service.

In 2019, 4-H member Walbrecht created the Unified Showing program in Lancaster County to provide youth with disabilities the opportunity to learn about lambs and show them at the Lancaster County Super Fair. She pairs youth with disabilities with youth buddies who help throughout the process. The program has expanded with clubs she leads in Lancaster, Otoe and Gage counties. The lambs are provided and kept at her family’s farm.

Walbrecht recently earned a Nebraska 4-H Gives Back Award for this project! She plans to continue leading the clubs even though this was her last year exhibiting in 4-H. The Unified Showing program is being replicated in Box Butte County.

“I love being able to give back to a community that helped grow me,” Walbrecht said. “But I also love the kids and getting to see agriculture from their eyes. My favorite experience was definitely the first ever Unified Showing show. Being able to see all our participants’ hard work pay off – as well as see them fall in love with their animal – was an incredible experience.”

For information about joining the club, contact Walbrecht via the Unified Showing Facebook group or email amnwalbrecht@gmail.com. Youth with disabilities ages 8 to 18 and youth without disabilities ages 14 to 18 are encouraged to apply. Applications will be accepted through April 1.