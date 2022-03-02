Vikings upset in Western Nebraska punches ticket to state

SCOTTSBLUFF – It’s never easy going into a district final game as a No. 14 seed. Add on top of that, having to travel six hours away to play a game against a team that hadn’t lost since Jan. 15.

Despite all of this, the Waverly girls basketball team wasn’t fazed and punched their ticket to the Class B State Basketball Tournament with a 50-48 victory over Class B No. 3 Scottsbluff on Feb. 24.

“These girls are very mentally tough and care a lot for each other,” Waverly Head Coach John Cockerill said. “I am just so happy for these girls as they have just been so much fun to be around. They bring great positive energy every day and that is fun to coach. They earned their spot at state and now we get to go enjoy the experience”

For the only time in the game, the Vikings were held below 10 points in the first quarter. Scottsbluff used their strong showing on the defensive end to their advantage, as the Bearcats built a 13-9 lead.

In the second quarter, Emelia Rourke came up with a steal and converted it into points on the other end. This helped Waverly outscore Scottsbluff 13-10 in the second quarter and cut their deficit down to 24-23 at halftime.

Paige Radenslaben caught fire for the Vikings’ offense in the third quarter knocking down two three-pointers to give Waverly a 32-30 lead. The Bearcats would answer back with a late bucket to make it 32-32 with one quarter left to play.

Maci Steckelberg was the next player to step up for Waverly with a three to start the fourth that made it 36-33 in favor of the Vikings. Waverly’s lead remained at three with a triple from Rourke a few possessions later.

The Bearcats were able to overcome the deficit they faced and found themselves up 48-47 late in the contest.

With little time remaining Radenslaben rushed up court and found Rourke in the corner. The senior never hesitated and knocked down the game-winning three to send the Vikings to state for the first time since 2019.

Cockerill stated that the Vikings’ tough schedule this season prepared them for a situation where they had to hit a game-winning shot against Scottsbluff. They had similar experiences throughout the season and it didn’t faze them when the situation presented itself this time around.

“Our team plays a tough schedule and our conference is extremely tough and that has set us up for moments like last night,” Cockerill said. “We have been in so many games that have gone down to the wire and we became battle tested.”

Anne Clarke led Waverly with 15 points scored in the contest. Coming through with 13 points was Radenslaben, Rourke scored eight, Abbie Carter had six and Parker Christiansen and Steckelberg both had four points.

Earlier in the week, the Vikings took part in the B-3 Subdistrict Tournament at Norris where they beat Plattsmouth 51-17 on Feb. 21 and then lost in the finals to Class B No. 3 Norris 48-30 on Feb. 23.

Against the Blue Devils, Waverly shot 35% from the field and out rebounded Plattsmouth 42-to-27.

The Vikings got rolling early in the contest as they dropped in 20 points and took a 20-7 lead. A big reason for the hot start was Radenslaben, Christainsen and Annie Harms, who all made three pointers.

Over the next three periods, Waverly fell back on their defense as they held the Blue Devils to just 10 points. During that stretch they scored 31 points and got a layup from Jaelyn Dicke and a three from Lexi Adams off the bench.

Steckelberg was the leading scorer for the Vikings with 11 points and both Carter and Christiansen were in double figures as well with 10 points apiece. Coming through with five points was Harms, Adams scored four, Clarke and Radenslaben had three, Rourke and Dicke scored two and Raynah Sutter finished with one point.

That win moved Waverly on to play Norris who they lost to earlier in the season by six points. The result wasn’t any different this time around as the Titans played tough defense and beat the Vikings by 18 points.

Waverly played good in the first part of the game, trailing 10-9 after a three from Radenslaben. That deficit remained at one at 12-11 after one quarter of play.

Waverly took a step back on offense in the second with only seven points. Luckily their defense only gave up 10 points to Norris, making it a 22-18 Titan lead at the half.

Norris was able to double up the Vikings on the scoreboard in both the second and third quarters by outscoring them 12-6 in the third and 14-6 in the fourth.

Carter had the most points for Waverly in the contest with 11. Scoring eight points was Clarke, Radenslaben had five, Christiansen scored four and Rourke dropped in two points.

The Vikings head into the Class B State Girls Basketball Tournament as the No. 8 seed. They take on Class B No. 1 Elkhorn North at 9 a.m. at the Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln on March 8.