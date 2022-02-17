Vikings topple Cardinals in home matchup

WAVERLY – Three strong offensive quarters for the Waverly girls basketball team was enough to power them to a 52-35 victory at home against Omaha Duchesne on Feb. 8. It was another quality win for the Vikings who are coming along with little time left in the regular season.
Paige Radenslaben put her stamp on the contest early on with nine points in the first quarter. This helped Waverly build a 13-9 lead at the end of the first.
Underneath the hoop, it was undeniable that freshman Parker Christiansen’s presence was felt with seven points on three baskets and a free throw. Emelia Rourke and Annie Harms heated up as well with a pair of three-pointers and jumpers.
This was all a part of a 22-point outbreak for the Vikings in the second, which helped them build a 35-24 halftime lead.
Yet another player was able to step up for Waverly in the third with Abbie Carter. She continued to pull down multiple rebounds underneath and had four points.
After scoring 14 points in the third, the Vikings had a 49-32 edge.
The defense on both ends picked up in the final frame, with each team only scoring three points. Waverly’s points were scored by Carter who dropped in a bucket and made a free throw.
Radenslaben’s strong first quarter helped her become the leading scorer for the Vikings with 12 points. Christiansen and Harms were also in double figures with 10 points apiece, Anna Clarke had eight, Carter scored seven and Rourke finished with five points.
In a close contest at home against a solid Hastings squad, Waverly found a way to pull out a 53-47 victory on Feb. 10. The Vikings were able to out-rebound the Tigers 38 to 26 and also shot 37% from the field and 27% from three in the victory.
Trailing by two points early to Hastings, Maci Steckelberg came up clutch with a three to put the Vikings up 9-8. A late basket by the Tigers gave them a 10-9 advantage over Waverly going to the second quarter.
The Vikings were able to break through with 15 points in the second. The defense held Hastings to just 12 points, which gave the Vikings a 24-22 lead at the half.
Midway through the third, Rourke made a layup off a steal from Clarke that pushed Waverly’s lead to 30-25. The Tigers cut into that deficit a little bit by the end of the third, making it 37-33 in favor of the Vikings going to the fourth.
To start the final frame, Steckelberg and Radenslaben both hit three-pointers that pushed the lead up to five points at 43-38 for Waverly. From there, the Vikings cruised as they went on to win by six points.
Leading Waverly with 16 points was Radenslaben and Clarke dropped in 12 points. Also in double figures was Carter with 10 points, Steckelberg scored eight, Christiansen, Rourke and Lexi Adams had two and Harms finished with one point.
The Vikings close out the regular season with their final home contest against Class B No. 7 Beatrice at 5:30 p.m. on Feb. 17.