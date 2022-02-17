Vikings topple Cardinals in home matchup

Radenslaben’s strong first quarter helped her become the leading scorer for the Vikings with 12 points. Christiansen and Harms were also in double figures with 10 points apiece, Anna Clarke had eight, Carter scored seven and Rourke finished with five points.

In a close contest at home against a solid Hastings squad, Waverly found a way to pull out a 53-47 victory on Feb. 10. The Vikings were able to out-rebound the Tigers 38 to 26 and also shot 37% from the field and 27% from three in the victory.

Trailing by two points early to Hastings, Maci Steckelberg came up clutch with a three to put the Vikings up 9-8. A late basket by the Tigers gave them a 10-9 advantage over Waverly going to the second quarter.

The Vikings were able to break through with 15 points in the second. The defense held Hastings to just 12 points, which gave the Vikings a 24-22 lead at the half.

Midway through the third, Rourke made a layup off a steal from Clarke that pushed Waverly’s lead to 30-25. The Tigers cut into that deficit a little bit by the end of the third, making it 37-33 in favor of the Vikings going to the fourth.