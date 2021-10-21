Vikings take home two medals from State Tennis Meet

At the 2021 Class B Boys State Tennis Tournament at Woods Tennis Center on Oct. 14-15, the Waverly Boys Tennis team walked away with two state medals. They were Carson Vachal who got 5th in No. 2 singles and Ty McElhose and Landon Scott who finished in eighth place in No. 2 doubles.

Vachal earned a bye as the No. 6 seed in the first round. He would then defeat Morgan Bailey of Lexington by identical scores of 6-2 in two sets.

In his next match, he suffered his only loss of the tournament to Austin Staab of Grand Island Central Catholic who ended up getting third.

He rebounded in his next match, defeating Matthew Eschenbrenner of Kearney Catholic 8-4. In the fifth and sixth place match, Vachal earned another 8-4 decision, this time over Ethan Phinney of York.

McElhose and Scott came into the state tournament as underdogs to get to the medal rounds as the No. 10 seed. They started their tournament off with a victory over Isaiah Murillo and Noah Macias of Gering 6-0 in two sets.

To get to the medal rounds, McElhose and Scott had to outlast the No. 7 seed Dillon Beachy and Taten Shoemaker of Kearney Catholic. They did just that, defeating the Stars duo 6-4, 1-6, and 11-9.