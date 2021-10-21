Vikings take home two medals from State Tennis Meet

At the 2021 Class B Boys State Tennis Tournament at Woods Tennis Center on Oct. 14-15, the Waverly Boys Tennis team walked away with two state medals. They were Carson Vachal who got 5th in No. 2 singles and Ty McElhose and Landon Scott who finished in eighth place in No. 2 doubles.
Vachal earned a bye as the No. 6 seed in the first round. He would then defeat Morgan Bailey of Lexington by identical scores of 6-2 in two sets.
In his next match, he suffered his only loss of the tournament to Austin Staab of Grand Island Central Catholic who ended up getting third.
He rebounded in his next match, defeating Matthew Eschenbrenner of Kearney Catholic 8-4. In the fifth and sixth place match, Vachal earned another 8-4 decision, this time over Ethan Phinney of York.
McElhose and Scott came into the state tournament as underdogs to get to the medal rounds as the No. 10 seed. They started their tournament off with a victory over Isaiah Murillo and Noah Macias of Gering 6-0 in two sets.
To get to the medal rounds, McElhose and Scott had to outlast the No. 7 seed Dillon Beachy and Taten Shoemaker of Kearney Catholic. They did just that, defeating the Stars duo 6-4, 1-6, and 11-9.
That win moved them on to a quarterfinal match with Colin Eich and Eric Kaps of Mount Michael Benedictine who were the No. 2 seed. They were overmatched by the Knights and lost 6-0 in both sets.
In the consolation bracket, McElhose and Scott lost both their matches. Their first loss was to Payton Dellevoet and Joel Miller of McCook 8-3 and then they were defeated by Conner Bruner and Tagg DeBoer of Beatrice 8-1.
For Hogan Wingrove in No. 1 singles, he would finish the tournament 0-1. As the No. 7 seed, he earned a bye in the first round and then was defeated by Kade Schrock of Kearney Catholic 7-3 and 6-4.
Similar to Wingrove, Adam Haeffner and Jace Rice in No. 1 doubles had an 0-1 performance. They earned a bye in the first round and then lost to Ethan Mins and Augustin Lopezibarra of Lexington 6-4 and 6-0.
As a team, the Vikings got 14th place with 8.5 points. Mount Michael was the team champion with 56 points and McCook was runner-up with 42.5 points.