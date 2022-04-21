Vikings take home pair of plaques from Central City Invite

CENTRAL CITY – It was a successful trip to Central City for the Waverly boys and girls track teams as they came home with two plaques from the Central City Invite on April 14. The Viking boys won the meet with 141 points scored and the Waverly girls got second behind Grand Island Northwest with 95.33 points.

“Overall, I was extremely pleased with the effort our athletes put out on Thursday,” Waverly Head Coach Brian Benson said. “We had a perfect day to compete on Monday and Thursday was not near as nice. To ask them to do what they did twice in a week is a challenge, but they rose to that challenge. We are really excited to be where we are at the halfway part of the season.”

Leading the Vikings boys team was Grant Schere, who picked up a pair of gold medals in the 100 and 200 meter dashes. Schere ran an 11.32 in the 100 meter dash and clocked a 24.27 in the 200 meter dash.

Hogan Wingrove was tested in the 110 meter hurdles by Tyler Carroll of Central City. Carroll ran faster than Wingrove in the prelims, but Wingrove was able to edge him out in the finals with a time of 14.89, which was a personal record.

Wingrove made it 2-for-2 in the hurdles races with another first place finish in the 300 meter hurdles. He ended up clocking a 40.40 in the event.

In the field events, Landon Scott and Zach Hartman both reached the top of the podium. Scott won the high jump by clearing 6-02, which was a personal best, and Hartman won the long jump with a mark of 18-06.50.

All four relays that the Vikings put together on the boys side took home first place.

It started with the 4x800 relay team of Landon Patel, Billy Connot, Keaton Bowker and Daniel Kasparek. They broke the tape in a time of 8:53.03.

The 4x100 throwers relay was easily won by Waverly in a time of 49.60. Members of the relay included Trevor Brown, Quinten Kastens, Brenden Barnes and Garrett Hartweg.

In the regular 4x100 relay, Preston Harms, Caiden Rose, Eddie Johnson and Schere came through the line in a time of 44.40, and Braxton Smith, Alex Leuenberger, Cole Murray and AJ Heffelfinger clocked a 3:26.34 in the 4x400.

The only individual winner for the Waverly girls was Anna Clarke in the 300 meter hurdles. She took first place in a time of 50.16.

Coming through in first in the 4x400 meter relay were the Vikings Millie Waldo, Anna Clarke, Joslyn Rice and Alonna Depalma who ran a 4:14.46. Marissa Gross, Shianne Benker, Lillie Benes and Millie Waldo won the 4x800 meter relay in a time of 10:43.48.

Making it 2-for-2 with first place finishes in the 4x100 throwers relay was the team of Katyn Kappler, Natalie Weatherwax, Breeley King and Rumer Soares, who ran a 1:00.02 to claim gold.

The top finisher for Waverly in the field events was Chloe Waldo in the long jump. She got second place with a personal record jump of 15-04.50.

This week the Vikings will only have one meet. They will be competing at the York Invite on April 23.

CENTRAL CITY TRACK INVITE RESULTS

Boys 100 meter dash- 3. Eddie Johnson 11.59, 5. Evan Kastens 11.86; Girls 100 meter dash- 6. Mary Shulyak 13.55, 7. Sydney Hanke 13.78; Boys 200 meter dash- 2. Caiden Rose 23.74, 4. Garrett Jenkins 23.93; Girls 200 meter dash- 3. Joslyn Rice 27.94, 7. Alyssa Folds 30.12, 8. Annie Harms 31.02; Boys 400 meter dash- 4. Alex Leuenberger 51.27, 5. AJ Heffelfinger 51.44, 7. Braxton Smith 53.27; Girls 400 meter dash- 1. Alonna Depalma 1:00.51, 6. Tia Phaisan 1:09.68; Boys 800 meter dash- 2. Cole Murray 1:58.73, 5. Keaton Bowker 2:07.58; Girls 800 meter dash- 7. Lillie Benes 2:42.71, 9. Marissa Gross 2:49.63; Boys 1,600 meter run- 5. Daniel Kasparek 5:11.02, 6. Will Franzen 5:14; 9. Kolton Jueneman 5:32.52; Girls 1,600 meter run- 10. Lily Bogle 7:07.61; Boys 3,200 meter run- 7. Gregory Cockerill 12:29.81; Girls 3,200 meter run- 4. Shianne Benker 13:09.09; Boys 110 meter hurdles- 5. Garrett Black 17.04; Girls 100 meter hurdles- 4. Anna Clarke 18.06, 5. Mary Shulyak 18.43; Boys 300 meter hurdles- 6. Zach Hartman 44.90; Girls 300 meter hurdles- 10. Iyliegh Nieman 57.39, 13. Hailee Guthard 1:00.32; Boys 300 meter hurdles- 1. Hogan Wingrove 40.40, 6. Zach Hartman 44.90; Girls 4x100 meter relay- 3. Waverly (Alyssa Folds, Sydney Hanke, Joslyn Rice, and Mary Shulyak) 53.80; Boys shot put- 14. Garrett Hartweg 38-02; Girls shot put- 4. Katyn Kappler 34-00, 8. Raynah Sutter 91-04, 9. Natalie Weatherwax 85.-09; Boys discus- 8. Quinten Kastens 121.11, 10. Trevor Brown 114-11, 17. Brenden Barnes 99-07; Girls discus- 4. Katyn Kappler 105-09, 8. Raynah Sutter 91-04, 9. Natalie Weatherwax 85-09; Boys high jump- 3. Cohen Burhoop 6-00, 11. Ta’Jonne Baxter 5-02; Girls high jump- 2. Breeley King 4-08, 6. Anna Clarke 4-06, 8. Sophie Bingham 4-06; Boys pole vault- 3. Landon Scott 10-06, 4. Sam Schernikau 10-06, 6. Jaidon Bell 9-06; Girls pole vault- 6. Jolee Wiese 7-06, 9. Avery Scott, 12. Sophie Bingham 6-06; Boys long jump- 8. Ta’Jonne Baxter 18-06.50, 9. Cohen Burhoop 18-00, 11. Harrison Smith 17-04; Girls long jump- 2. Chloe Waldo 15-04.50, 6. Annie Harms 15-00.50; Boys triple jump- 5. Austin Meyers 36-05.50; Girls triple jump- 3. Mya Dubas 32-08, 6. Chloe Waldo 31-09.50, 11. Rumer Soares 28-08.