Vikings take home fourth place at Flatwater Fracas

Grand Island- The Class B No. 9 Waverly wrestling team traveled to the Heartland Event Center in Grand Island and took part in the Flatwater Fracas Dual Tournament on Dec. 17 and 18. The Vikings knocked off the top team in Class B Hastings 38-33, Smith Center 69-6, Lincoln Southeast 72-6, Lincoln Southwest 47-21, Kearney 34-33, and Bellevue East 57-22. The team’s two losses came against Columbus 51-24 and Norfolk 51-21.

The tightest dual of the tournament for Waverly was a one-point victory they had over the Bearcats.

In that dual, they lost the first two matches when Wyatt Fanning was able to answer back with a win at 195 pounds. He was able to pin Lane Kovarik of Kearney in a 1:34.

Nate Leininger at 220 pounds was the next Viking to pick up a victory. He pinned Noah Molina in 0:46.

The closest win of the dual was an 8-7 decision that Garrison Brehm won over Kaedun Goodman at 113 pounds.

Closing the dual out with three victories were Garrett Rine at 138 pounds, Drew Moser at 145 pounds, and Kemper Reed at 152 pounds. Rine won a 7-4 decision against Cisco Rivas, Moser pinned Zach Solomon in 1:22, and Reed won a major decision against Jakob Ransdell 12-3.