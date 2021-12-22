Vikings take home fourth place at Flatwater Fracas

Grand Island- The Class B No. 9 Waverly wrestling team traveled to the Heartland Event Center in Grand Island and took part in the Flatwater Fracas Dual Tournament on Dec. 17 and 18. The Vikings knocked off the top team in Class B Hastings 38-33, Smith Center 69-6, Lincoln Southeast 72-6, Lincoln Southwest 47-21, Kearney 34-33, and Bellevue East 57-22. The team’s two losses came against Columbus 51-24 and Norfolk 51-21.
The tightest dual of the tournament for Waverly was a one-point victory they had over the Bearcats.
In that dual, they lost the first two matches when Wyatt Fanning was able to answer back with a win at 195 pounds. He was able to pin Lane Kovarik of Kearney in a 1:34.
Nate Leininger at 220 pounds was the next Viking to pick up a victory. He pinned Noah Molina in 0:46.
The closest win of the dual was an 8-7 decision that Garrison Brehm won over Kaedun Goodman at 113 pounds.
Closing the dual out with three victories were Garrett Rine at 138 pounds, Drew Moser at 145 pounds, and Kemper Reed at 152 pounds. Rine won a 7-4 decision against Cisco Rivas, Moser pinned Zach Solomon in 1:22, and Reed won a major decision against Jakob Ransdell 12-3.
The dual with Hastings was another nail-bitter that the Vikings were able to persevere through. It was an incredible effort put forth by Waverly to knock off a team that has had the success the Tigers have had at the state level the last two seasons.
Similar to the dual with Kearney, Rine kicked things off for the Vikings with a 14-6 major decision victory over Elijah Johnson at 138 pounds.
At 145 pounds, Moser also earned a major decision. He shut out Blake Kile, on his way to an 8-0 victory.
After losing two straight matches, Waverly was able to win the next five weight classes. The victors were Aden Smith at 170 pounds, Harrison Smith at 182, Fanning at 195, Nate Leininger at 220 pounds, and Trevor Brown at 285 pounds.
Smith’s was the closest of the matches wrestled. He earned a 9-7 decision victory over Jeret Frerichs.
Harrison Smith, Fanning, Leininger, and Brown all won with pins. It took Harrison Smith 4:43 to get Zander Lockling on his back, Fanning 3:20 to knock off Oaklyn Smith, Leininger 2:23 to defeat Blaine Hamik, and Brown just 0:34 to pin Jacob Lopez.
In the final match of the dual, Brayden Canoyer secured the victory for the Vikings at 120 pounds. He won a 6-3 decision against Tucker Adams.
Waverly is now off until after Christmas. Their next meet is a home triangular with Auburn and Beatrice on Dec. 30. The Vikings wrestle the Bulldogs at 10 a.m. and then the Orangemen at 12:00 p.m.
The rest of the results from the Flatwater Fracas can be found below.
Bellevue East-120 - Brayden Canoyer (Waverly) over Hunter Teeters (Bellevue East) Fall 1:14; 126- Trev Greve (Waverly) over Josh Conway (Bellevue East) Fall 1:22; 132- Drew Hollibaugh (Waverly) over Ashtyn Gillespie (Bellevue East) Fall 3:56; 145 - Drew Moser (Waverly) over LaBrian Parker (Bellevue East) Fall 0:48; 160- Aden Smith (Waverly) over Tyler Ourada (Bellevue East) Dec 9-3; 195- Wyatt Fanning (Waverly) over Ty Sidzyik (Bellevue East) Fall 1:13; 220- Nate Leininger (Waverly) over Chase Timm (Bellevue East) Fall 1:48; 285- Trevor Brown (Waverly) over Enrique Foster (Bellevue East) Fall 0:21.
Columbus-138 - Garrett Rine (Waverly) over Jaden McFarland (Columbus) Fall 3:50; 145- Drew Moser (Waverly) over Tyler Zwingman (Columbus) Fall 0:53; 220- Nate Leininger (Waverly) over Carter Fedde (Columbus) Fall 2:29; 285- Trevor Brown (Waverly) over Bryson Huey (Columbus) Fall 0:16.
Norfolk- 138 - Garrett Rine (Waverly) over Devan Schmit (Norfolk) Dec 12-6; 145- Drew Moser (Waverly) over Dylan Busch (Norfolk) Dec 5-4; 285- Trevor Brown (Waverly) over Parker Arnold (Norfolk) Maj 14-6; 120- Brayden Canoyer (Waverly) over Jesus Monrroy (Norfolk) TF 17-2.
Smith Center- 145- Drew Moser (Waverly) over Alex Wilkinson (Smith Center) Fall 1:26; 152- Kemper Reed (Waverly) over Ryan Stocker (Smith Center) Fall 1:00; 182- Harrison Smith (Waverly) over Jason Desbien (Smith Center) Dec 8-7; 195- Wyatt Fanning (Waverly) over Luke Franklin (Smith Center) Fall 1:20; 220- Nate Leininger (Waverly) over Eli Franklin (Smith Center) Fall 1:59; 285- Trevor Brown (Waverly) over Gavin Hughes (Smith Center) Fall 0:33.
Lincoln Southeast- 145- Drew Moser (Waverly) over Beau Howard (Lincoln Southeast) Fall 1:02; 160 - Kemper Reed (Waverly) over Caden France (Lincoln Southeast) Maj 13-2; 182- Warren Rolf (Waverly) over Kyan Hanson (Lincoln Southeast) Fall 0:34; 195- Wyatt Fanning (Waverly) over Max McClatchey (Lincoln Southeast) Fall 3:31; 220- Nate Leininger (Waverly) over Stephen Sullivan-Diaz (Lincoln Southeast) Fall 0:25; 285- Trevor Brown (Waverly) over Cooper Johnson (Lincoln Southeast) Fall 0:55; 113- Garrison Brehm (Waverly) over Joseph Schaffer (Lincoln Southeast) Fall 1:03; 120- Brayden Canoyer (Waverly) over Rafael Lima Martinez (Lincoln Southeast) TF 18-2; 126- Trev Greve (Waverly) over Cohen Rice (Lincoln Southeast) Fall 1:33; 132- Drew Hollibaugh (Waverly) over Rylee Rauner (Lincoln Southeast) Fall 1:42; 138- Garrett Rine (Waverly) over Caleb Durr (Lincoln Southeast) Dec 6-3.
Lincoln Southwest- 152- Austin Meyers (Waverly) over Garrett Morgan (Lincoln Southwest) Dec 4-3; 160- Kemper Reed (Waverly) over Jacob Ashman (Lincoln Southwest) Fall 3:48; 182- Warren Rolf (Waverly) over Titus Miron (Lincoln Southwest) Dec 5-3; 195- Wyatt Fanning (Waverly) over Everett Swartz (Lincoln Southwest) Fall 3:00; 220- Nate Leininger (Waverly) over Bryan Gonzalez-Lopez (Lincoln Southwest) Fall 1:41; 285- Trevor Brown (Waverly) over Josh Tollefsen (Lincoln Southwest) Fall 0:44; 113- Garrison Brehm (Waverly) over Owen McLaughlin (Lincoln Southwest) Dec 6-0; 126- Trev Greve (Waverly) over Andrew Fricke (Lincoln Southwest) TF 15-0; 138- Garrett Rine (Waverly) over Kyan Young (Lincoln Southwest) Fall 5:33; 145- Drew Moser (Waverly) over Landan McLaughlin (Lincoln Southwest) SV-1 4-2.