Vikings take home first and second from Wesleyan Invite

LINCOLN – The Waverly boys and girls track team continue to roll in the early season, as both squads finished in the top two at the Nebraska Wesleyan Indoor Meet on March 22. The Viking boys won the boys division with 168 points and the girl’s team came in second to Norris with 149 points.

“I thought our boys again competed very well,” Waverly Head Coach Brian Benson said. “This meet was a good opportunity to see a few guys in different events and situations. We have some young athletes where we are trying to find the best fit for them to give us a chance to win the big meets later in the season. Our 400 runners continue to be the strength of the program.”

In total, the Waverly boys ended up with six first place finishes.

Coming home with double golds in the 55 meter hurdles and the triple jump was Hogan Wingrove. The senior clocked a 7.92 in prelims and then a 7.88 in the finals of the hurdles and went 40-11.50 in the triple jump.

The Waverly 4x400 team looks to be in a prime position to defend their Class B State Championship from a season ago with another great time of 3:39.93 to win the event. This week, the team was made up of freshmen Braxton Smith and Keaton Bowker, senior Alex Leuenberger and junior AJ Heffelfinger.

In the open 400, the Vikings claimed the top three spots. Winning the event was Leuenberger in a time of 52.93, Heffelfinger was second clocking a 53.55 and Cole Murray took third place by running a 53.58.

Grant Schere earned the title of the fastest man on the track at the meet, with first place in the 55 meter dash. He had a prelim time of 6.64 and then lowered it to 6.62 in the finals.

The only throwing event at the meet was the shot put. Trevor Brown won by nearly four feet with a throw of 48-07.00.

The girl’s team was edged out by eight points by Norris or they would have found themselves in first as a team as well. Overall, it was a solid performance for a group that is replacing a lot from a year ago.

“I thought our girls really competed well at Wesleyan,” Benson said. “It will take us a few meets to figure out the best place to put athletes as we have a different look than we did a year ago. We are finding which girls will be able to make our relays really strong. I am excited to see how they grow throughout the year!”

Similar to the boys, the girls also took first in the 4x400 meter relay. The team of Millie Waldo, Anna Clarke, Joslyn Rice and Alexis Shepherd ran a 4:27.36.

Alonna Depalma and Millie Waldo finished first and second in the open 400. Taking first in a time of 1:03.86 was Depalma and Waldo was second running a 1:04.90.

Also going one and two in the 55 meter hurdles were Mary Shulyak and Clarke. Shulyak was the only competitor to break 10 seconds with a time of 9.90 and Clarke clocked a 10.07.

In the 200 meter dash, it was the sophomore Rice who broke the tape for Waverly. Her winning time was 28.69.

The Vikings will have their first outdoor meet of the season when they travel to the Platteview Invite on April 1.

The rest of the results from the Nebraska Wesleyan Indoor Meet are as follows.

Boys 55 Meter Dash: 4. Grant Schere 6.62, 5. Eddie Johnson 6.91; Girls 55 Meter Dash: 5. Sydney Hanke 7.93, 8. Lyleigh Nieman 8.06; Boys 200 Meter Dash: 2. Garrett Jenkins 24.50, 4. Braxton Smith 25.42, 8. Diante Nevins 25.93; Girls 200 Meter Dash: 7. Alyssa Folds 29.87; Girls 400 Meter Dash: 11. Tia Phaisan; Boys 800 Meter Dash: 2. Cole Murray 2:09.39, 7. Daniel Kasparek, 2:19.66, 8. Cale Kavan 2:20.85; Girls 800 Meter Dash: 2. Marissa Gross, 3. Alonna Depalma, 2:41.30; Boys 1,600 Meter Run: 3. Kolton Jueneman, 5:17.09, 4. Will Franzen, 5:17.14; 10. Gregory Cockerill, 5:37.11; Girls 1,600 Meter Run: 3. Shianne Benker, 6:04.36; Boys 3,200 Meter Run: 7. Kolton Jueneman, 11:54.77; Girls 3,200 Meter Run: 2. Shianne Benker, 13:21.89; Boys 55 Meter Hurdles: 2. Preston Harms, 8.31, 3. Garrett Black, 8.68; Boys 4x800 Meter Relay: 2. Keaton Bowker, Billy Connot, Daniel Kasparek, and Cale Kavan 8:59.03; Girls 4x800 Meter Relay: 2. Marissa Gross, Lillie Benes, Brooke Parr, and Lily Bogle 11:35.71; Boys Shot Put: 2. Jacob Krauter 44-11, 5. Brenden Barnes, 41-02.50; Girls Shot Put: 4. Jaelyn Dicke 34-01, 5. Katyn Kappler 33-05.50; 7. Raynah Sutter 31-07; Boys High Jump: 5. Amari Folds 5-04, 6. Dallas Benson, 5-04; Girls High Jump: 3. Sophie Bingham 4-06, 4. Breeley King 4-04, 7. Kloee Iske 4-02; Boys Pole Vault: 2. Sam Schernikau 12-00, 3. Jaidon Bell 10-00; Girls Pole Vault: 3. Jolee Wiese 7-00; 4. Sophie Bingham, 7-00; Boys Long Jump: 5. Burhoop Cohen 18-5.50, 6. Ta’Jonne Baxter 17-11.25, 8. Harrison Smith 17-08; Girls Long Jump: 2. Chloe Waldo 14-06; 5. Alexis Shepherd 13-09.50, 8. Kassie Newell 13-04.25; Boys Triple Jump: 3. Zach Hartman 39-01.50, 10. Austin Meyers 34-10.50; Girls Triple Jump: 2. Mya Dubas 31-04.25, 3. Chloe Waldo 30-05, 6. Rumer Soares 27-11.