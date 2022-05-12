Vikings take fourth place at Conference Invite

LINCOLN- The Waverly boys golf team continues to play better and better as they set another season low in terms of team score with a 342 at the Eastern Midlands Conference Invite at the Pioneers Golf Course in Lincoln on May 3. That score was good enough to get the Vikings a fourth place finish out of six teams.

“The team played well,” Waverly Head Coach Mike Coblens said. “I am very pleased with their play heading into the last two weeks.”

Coming through with a medal in ninth place for Waverly was Jace Rice who shot an 82. He carded a 43 on the front nine and lowered his score by four strokes to a 39 on the back nine.

Taking 15th place overall at the tournament was Carter Lee. His final score for the day was an 85 and he shot a 42 for the first nine holes and a 43 on the final nine.

One stroke behind Lee in 18th place was Nolan Eikerman. He ended up carding an 86 and made it to the hole in three shots on four and 16.

The final two golfers for the Vikings were Josh Wall and Ethan Rosenthal. Wall came in 21st place with an 89 and Rosenthal took 22nd shooting a 90.

On May 5, the junior varsity for Waverly played at Tiburon Golf Course in Omaha against Gretna. The Vikings ended up knocking off the Dragons by a score of 165 to 175.

Medaling with a score of 40 for Waverly was Nolan Eikerman.

This week Waverly took part in their home Golf Invite on May 10 at Crooked Creek Golf Course in Lincoln.