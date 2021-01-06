Vikings suffer first setback of season

Norris led 18-8 at the half and extended their lead to 32-18 going into the fourth quarter on the way to posting the 56-36 victory.

“I thought we got punched in the mouth for the first time this year and did not respond. They outplayed on every part of the game and showed us what our deficiencies were,” Reeder said after the game.

Heffelfinger led the Vikings with 11 points while Murray added eight more.

Two nights later the Vikings were able to bounce back with a convincing 57-36 win over Omaha Gross Catholic at Waverly High School.

Waverly led 34-13 at the half and cruised to their sixth win of the season.

Heffelfinger led Waverly with 16 points. Murray added 15 more and sophomore Preston Harms chipped in eight more.

“I thought we played about a half of good basketball today. We had a nice run in the second quarter and end of the third/start of the 4th quarter. But there were times we show inconsistencies in our game, so we need to shore that up soon if we want to start achieving our goals,” Reeder added.