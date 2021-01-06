Vikings suffer first setback of season

WAVERLY – The fourth-ranked Waverly Viking boys basketball team dropped their first decision of the season on New Year’s Eve at the hands of second-ranked and undefeated Norris in the finals of the Waverly Holiday Tournament.
Prior to battling the Titans, the Vikings played winless South Sioux City in an opening round tournament game at Waverly High School on Dec. 28.
Waverly controlled the game from the opening tip, leading 47-11 at the half on their way to recording the 73-21 victory.
Eleven different players scored for the home team including junior Drew Miller who poured in a career-high 17 points.
Senior Andrew Heffelfinger added 14 more and junior Cole Murray chipped in 13 more.
“I was happy with our effort on both ends of the floor. Our press bothered them and we were able to create points off of their turnovers, which obviously helped our offense. Our guys are buying into what it means to play unselfish basketball and that will help us in the future,” said Waverly Coach Ryan Reeder.
After a couple of snow days the Vikings returned to action on New Year’s Eve against Norris.
Norris took the fight to the Vikings and Coach Reeder was disappointed with how his team responded.
Norris led 18-8 at the half and extended their lead to 32-18 going into the fourth quarter on the way to posting the 56-36 victory.
“I thought we got punched in the mouth for the first time this year and did not respond. They outplayed on every part of the game and showed us what our deficiencies were,” Reeder said after the game.
Heffelfinger led the Vikings with 11 points while Murray added eight more.
Two nights later the Vikings were able to bounce back with a convincing 57-36 win over Omaha Gross Catholic at Waverly High School.
Waverly led 34-13 at the half and cruised to their sixth win of the season.
Heffelfinger led Waverly with 16 points. Murray added 15 more and sophomore Preston Harms chipped in eight more.
“I thought we played about a half of good basketball today. We had a nice run in the second quarter and end of the third/start of the 4th quarter. But there were times we show inconsistencies in our game, so we need to shore that up soon if we want to start achieving our goals,” Reeder added.