Vikings struggle to find victory in pair of losses

OMAHA- It was tough sledding for the Class B No. 9 Waverly girls basketball team with a pair of losses to Omaha Gross Catholic on Jan. 3 and Class B No. 2 Norris on Jan. 6. The Vikings fell by five to the Cougars 38-33 and then lost to the Titans 53-47.

Early on in the game against Omaha Gross, Waverly went up 4-0 when Emelia Rourke made a fast break layup. This helped the Vikings go up 14-8 at the end of the first.

Both teams played extremely good defense in the second quarter. They ended up battling each other to a 5-5 tie, which led to Waverly leading 19-13 at halftime.

Out of the break, Paige Radenslaben hit a three that put the Vikings up by 11 at 24-13.

After the fast start by Waverly, the Cougars dominated the third. They outscored the Vikings 14-5 the rest of the way and trailed by one at 28-27.

The momentum that Omaha Gross had to end the third carried over the fourth. With Waverly trailing 33-30, Annie Harms was able to make a three that tied the game up.

From there on, the Cougars went on a 5-0 scoring run to win the game.