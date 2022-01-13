Vikings struggle to find victory in pair of losses

OMAHA- It was tough sledding for the Class B No. 9 Waverly girls basketball team with a pair of losses to Omaha Gross Catholic on Jan. 3 and Class B No. 2 Norris on Jan. 6. The Vikings fell by five to the Cougars 38-33 and then lost to the Titans 53-47.
Early on in the game against Omaha Gross, Waverly went up 4-0 when Emelia Rourke made a fast break layup. This helped the Vikings go up 14-8 at the end of the first.
Both teams played extremely good defense in the second quarter. They ended up battling each other to a 5-5 tie, which led to Waverly leading 19-13 at halftime.
Out of the break, Paige Radenslaben hit a three that put the Vikings up by 11 at 24-13.
After the fast start by Waverly, the Cougars dominated the third. They outscored the Vikings 14-5 the rest of the way and trailed by one at 28-27.
The momentum that Omaha Gross had to end the third carried over the fourth. With Waverly trailing 33-30, Annie Harms was able to make a three that tied the game up.
From there on, the Cougars went on a 5-0 scoring run to win the game.
Both teams were relatively even in most of the stat categories. The one that was most glaring that the Vikings lost was how many steals each team had. Omaha Gross won that battle 14 to eight.
Leading the team with 11 points was Harms. Coming through with seven points was Radenslaben, while both Parker Christiansen and Anna Clarke had five, Annie Harms finished with three, and Rourke ended up scoring two points.
Against Norris on Thursday, Waverly was able to start the game off red hot. Radenslaben made two threes and Rourke added another that helped the Vikings grab an 11-7 lead going to the second.
Rourke and Harms both made three’s in the second quarter, sparking another offensive run. After outscoring the Titans 13-7, the Vikings were up 24-14 at the half.
Out of the break, Norris played a much better game. They outscored Waverly by nine points in the third and only trailed 34-33.
The offensive dominance by the Titans continued in the last quarter. They finished with the most points they scored in any quarter with 20, which was enough to pull out the win.
Clarke led Waverly’s offensive attack with 12 points. Finishing with ten apiece was Radenslaben and Carter, Harms had nine, and Rourke scored six points.
The Vikings play at 6 p.m. at Bennington on Jan. 14. They return home the next day to take on Seward at 3:45 p.m.