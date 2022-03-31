Vikings struggle against top teams in Class A

WAVERLY – The Waverly baseball team did not shy away from playing some of the top opponents in the state during the second week of their season.

Unfortunately, it resulted in three losses and moved the Vikings to 1-4, as they were defeated by Class A No. 4 Creighton Prep 12-1 on March 21 and then Class A No. 2 Elkhorn South 8-1 and Class A No. 9 Fremont 2-0 in a double header on March 26, all at home.

Against Creighton Prep, the Bluejays were able to build a 5-0 advantage in the top of the first. They tacked on another run in the top of the third to increase their lead to 6-0.

The Vikings scored their only run of the game in the bottom of the third.

With two outs, Jake Bream was walked and then Drew Miller singled on a line drive to second base. Another single, this time by Payton Engel, drove in Bream.

Nash Peterson pitched 0.1 innings giving up three hits, four earned runs and had one strikeout. Going three innings with three earned runs was Carson Vachal and Sam Bentjen pitched one inning, gave up two earned runs and had one strikeout.

The opening game of the doubleheader at home against Elkhorn South was much closer than the seven-run defeat showed. It was a 1-1 game going to the top of the six when the Storm struck for seven runs.

Waverly scored in the bottom of the fifth when they were able to load the bases on hits from Trey Jackson, Kaden Harris and Bream. Instead of letting Engel get a hit, Elkhorn South ended up walking him and tying the game.

The Storm were not rattled by giving up the lead and answered back with seven runs in the sixth. Playing a big role in the runs scored was a string of five straight hits that Elkhorn South put together.

Coming up with the only two hits of the game for the Vikings was Harris. In four innings of work to start the game, James Van Cleave gave up one earned run and struck out three batters. Finishing with 1.1 innings pitched with one earned run was Vachal.

Offensive execution continued to be an issue for Waverly in the second game against Fremont as they were held scoreless. The pitching staff did its job holding the Tigers to five hits and only giving up two runs.

Jarrett Ballinger came up with both hits for the Vikings in the loss. Pitching five innings with nine strikeouts and giving up one earned run was Engel and Sam Bentjen gave up one earned run in two innings pitched.

Waverly played at Elkhorn on March 28 and Raymond Central on March 29. The Vikings have another road contest when they take on Blair on March 31 at 4:30 p.m. and then return home to take on Beatrice on April 1 at 4:30 p.m.