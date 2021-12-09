 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vikings start season with a perfect mark in duals
0 comments

Vikings start season with a perfect mark in duals

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

WAVERLY – The Waverly wrestling squad is off to about as good a start as they could have hoped after the first week of the season. They currently have a dual record of 7-0 after wins at the Waverly Triangular on Dec. 2 and the York Dual Tournament on Dec. 4.

The Vikings started their season at home on Thursday in a triangular against Wahoo and Ashland-Greenwood. Waverly was able to easily dispose of the Warriors in their first dual by a final of 61-18.

Due to the fact that Wahoo did not have wrestlers at 106 and 113, the first match wrestled on the night was at 120 pounds with Brayden Canoyer. As the match reached four minutes, Canoyer was able to get a pin.

After dropping two straight matches at 132 and 138, Austin Meyers got the Vikings back on the board at 152. He was able to outlast Griffin Lausterer and earned a 5-0 decision.

Warren Rolf at 170 pounds, Wyatt Fanning at 195, and Nate Leininger at 220 all were able to pick up some major points for the Vikings in the back half of the dual. Rolf won a major decision 15-5, while Fanning picked up a quick pin and Leininger earned a pin two minutes into his match.

Against Ashland-Greenwood in Waverly’s second dual of the night, it was a lot of the same as the Vikings were victorious 63-12.

Royce Klucas got to compete in his first match of the season at 106 to start the dual off. He made quick work of Walker Terry and pinned him in a 1:46.

The streak of pins was kept alive by Garrison Brehm at 113 pounds and Canoyer at 120 pounds. Brehm’s match lasted 1:59 and Canoyer’s was even shorter at 1:48.

Drew Moser represented the next victory for the Vikings at 145 pounds. His match lasted a 1:23 before he picked up a pin.

The Vikings made it back-to-back pins with Meyers at 152. It went a total of 1:49 before he recorded his pin.

At 170 pounds, Warren Rolf had the toughest match of the dual. He had to wrestle a very talented Nathan Upton but was able to squeeze out a 4-1 decision.

Camden Chaffin at 182 pounds was the last win of the night for Waverly. He started the season with a 1-0 record after earning a pin in four minutes.

Besides the Waverly boys getting their first action of the season, Arianna Rodriguez of the Waverly girls wrestling team competed in two matches as well. She was pinned in 0:19 by Karina Raney of Wahoo and then, later on, was pinned in two minutes by Jesse Hasenkamp of Wahoo at 145 pounds.

At the York Dual Tournament, the Vikings reached the championship after defeating Grand Island GINWhwest 58-15, Papillion La-Vista South 67-12, Concordia/DC West 52-23 and Fairbury 71-6. That set them up to take on Class A No. 4 Omaha Westside for the title, where they won 43-33.

The first match was at 113 pounds, where Garrison Brehm pinned his opponent in 3:10. That was followed up by Canoyer earning a 7-3 decision at 120 pounds.

After this, both Trev Greve and Drew Hollibaugh earned pins at 126 and 132. Greve’s came in 1:31 whereas Hollibaugh took a few seconds longer at 1:56.

Garret Rine made it five straight wins for Waverly with a victory at 138. His came via a major decision with a 13-3 score.

Westside won the remaining four matches wrestled in the dual. A big factor in the match was the three openings the Warriors had at different weight classes compared to the Vikings one.

This coming week Waverly will be at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic held at the Mid America Center in Council Bluffs Dec. 10 and 11.

York Dual Tournament

 GI Northwest – 106: Kaleb Keiper (GINW) over Royce Klucas (WAV) (Dec 9-4) 113: Garrison Brehm (WAV) over Alex Linden (GINW) (Fall 0:31) 120: Brayden Canoyer (WAV) over Gavin Ruff (GINW) (TF 19-2 3:32) 126: Trev Greve (WAV) over Roland Murillo (GINW) (Fall 1:29) 132: Drew Hollibaugh (WAV) over Willie Jones (GINW) (Fall 0:33) 138: Garrett Rine (WAV) over Colton Ruff (GINW) (Dec 7-0) 145: Drew Moser (WAV) over Max Yendra (GINW) (Fall 0:48) 152: Austin Meyers (WAV) over Zach Cooley (GINW) (Fall 1:07) 160: Aden Smith (WAV) over Bo Bushhousen (GINW) (MD 12-4) 170: Warren Rolf (WAV) over Cooper Ewoldt (GINW) (Fall 1:48) 182: Camden Chaffin (WAV) over Nolan Moorman (GINW) (MD 11-3) 195: Wyatt Fanning (WAV) over Joseph Stein (GINW) (Fall 3:17) 220: Victor Isele (GINW) over Nate Leininger (WAV) (Fall 1:45)

P-LV South – 106: Hank Kriegler (PLVS) over Grey Klucas (WAV) (Fall 1:43) 113: Garrison Brehm (WAV) over Leo Kriegler (PLVS) (TF 16-0 3:28) 120: Brayden Canoyer (WAV) over Kenny Needham (PLVS) (TF 19-3 4:10) 126: Trev Greve (WAV) over Trenton Lovings (PLVS) (Fall 1:16) 132: Drew Hollibaugh (WAV) over Austin Brakenhoff (PLVS) (Fall 5:31) 138: Garrett Rine (WAV) over Aidan Brakenhoff (PLVS) (Fall 5:19) 145: Drew Moser (WAV) over Cam Ralston (PLVS) (Fall 5:48) 152: Austin Meyers (WAV) over Jason Rivera (PLVS) (Fall 3:50) 160: Aden Smith (WAV) over Parker Schendt (PLVS) (Fall 5:02) 170: Harrison Smith (WAV) over Brody Wilson (PLVS) (Dec 8-2) 195: Camden Chaffin (WAV) over Cannon O`Connor (PLVS) (Fall 3:03) 285: Aaron Thiemann (PLVS) over Nate Leininger (WAV) (Fall 1:54)

DC West/Concordia – 106: Brandon Wilson (CDCW) over Grey Klucas (WAV) (TF 19-4 5:21) 113: Garrison Brehm (WAV) over Riley Jensen (CDCW) (Fall 1:00) 120: Brayden Canoyer (WAV) over Samuel Kilker (CDCW) (Fall 1:13) 126: Jack Hartman (CDCW) over Trev Greve (WAV) (Fall 2:43) 132: Drew Hollibaugh (WAV) over Jayson Patchin (CDCW) (Fall 0:52) 138: Garrett Rine (WAV) over Greyson Peters (CDCW) (Fall 2:45) 145: Drew Moser (WAV) over Carter Strubbe (CDCW) (Fall 0:52) 152: Austin Meyers (WAV) over Kayden Jensen (CDCW) (MD 8-0) 160: Brayden Kouma (WAV) over Gage Gregurich (CDCW) (Dec 10-3) 170: Warren Rolf (WAV) over Chrystian Wieczorek (CDCW) (Dec 9-5) 182: Camden Chaffin (WAV) over Charlie Wood (CDCW) (Fall 2:30) 220: Matthew Beck (CDCW) over Nate Leininger (WAV) (Fall 1:51)

Fairbury – 113: Garrison Brehm (WAV) over Hayden Bear (FAIR) (Fall 0:55) 126: Trev Greve (WAV) over Dalton Vanlaningham (FAIR) (MD 10-2) 132: Drew Hollibaugh (WAV) over Spencer Weers (FAIR) (Fall 0:54) 138: Garrett Rine (WAV) over Connor Gerths (FAIR) (TF 19-3 6:00) 145: Drew Moser (WAV) over Joryean Sturm (FAIR) (TF 17-1 1:48) 152: Austin Meyers (WAV) over Jerik Johnson (FAIR) (Fall 1:30) 160: Aden Smith (WAV) over Riley Arner (FAIR) (Dec 8-2) 170: Warren Rolf (WAV) over Dale Paulsen (FAIR) (Fall 1:34) 182: Camden Chaffin (WAV) over Ashton McCown (FAIR) (Fall 2:33) 195: Wyatt Fanning (WAV) over Domenic Hyson (FAIR) (Fall 0:52) 220: Nate Leininger (WAV) over Noah Hyson (FAIR) (Fall 1:24)

0 comments

Tags

Get Waverly news delivered!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Grosshans to face recall election
Waverly News

Grosshans to face recall election

WAVERLY – The Waverly Board of Education will hold a recall election in January after petitioners received the 88 signatures needed to force a vote to remove school board president Andy Grosshans from his position. 

The recall bid was filed by Rebecca Kellner-Ratzlaff following the board’s extension in July of a resolution that gives Waverly Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Cory Worrell the authority to make decisions on the district’s COVID-19 response without waiting for a scheduled school board meeting or calling a special meeting. 

“In passing this resolution, Mr. Grosshans silences the representation he was elected to uphold by his constituents,” Kellner-Ratzlaff wrote in her request for petitions filed on Sept. 7.

Grosshans’ defense statement included with the petition read: “For 12+ years, I have worked hard to make well-informed decisions to provide the students of District 145 with a safe environment in which to receive an outstanding education. In these difficult times, I hope for continued understanding and patience as we use key resources and area experts to do what’s in the best interest of all students.” 

The resolution was developed and approved at the start of the pandemic in April 2020, and the school board voted on July 5 to extend the resolution for the duration of the 2021-22 school year. 

Grosshans said the school’s attorney, Justin Knight, estimated that 90% of Nebraska school districts adopted similar resolutions in the 2020-21 school year, and approximately 40% readopted the resolutions for the current school year. Knight told Grosshans that many school districts felt like the worst of the pandemic had passed and that they could “let their guard down” for 2021-22.

“We didn’t feel that things were over yet and that we could afford to do that,” Grosshans said. “We felt it was important that Dr. Worrell had the ability to make quick decisions. These things with COVID can happen very, very rapidly, and if we have to rely on calling a meeting where it’s days out, then sometimes we’re losing valuable time.” 

The risk of COVID-19 transmission in Lancaster County is still high, according to the Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department’s risk dial.

In August, Worrell exercised his authority granted by the resolution, choosing to follow a recommendation from the LLCHD that children under the age of 12 wear masks in school. Masks are currently required for all pre-kindergarten through 12th grade students in District 145.

On Sept. 6, District 145 parents attended the school board’s regularly scheduled meeting to voice their concerns over the decision to require masks in school. One parent, Angie Stara, co-founded a Facebook group called “Unmask Our Dist. 145 Kids,” and wrote in an email to The Waverly News after the meeting explaining that the group’s goal was “to get the school board members to take back the power they gave to the superintendent, back in July, to make all COVID-related decisions solely by himself.”  

The next day, Kellner-Ratzlaff filed for the petition to recall Grosshans. She was part of the “Unmask Our Dist. 145 Kids” group and in August had been active in petitioning against the school board’s initial decision to require masks for the 2021-22 school year. Kellner-Ratzlaff could not be reached for comment. 

Grosshans said he understands why citizens are frustrated, but he said the district’s COVID-19 response has been geared toward ensuring students receive an in-person education.

“I’m like everybody, I don’t like wearing a mask any more than anybody else does,” Grosshans said. “But I have a responsibility to the students and staff of this district to do everything we can to keep people safe and healthy while also providing the best option for quality education.”

Grosshans was a write-in candidate for the Waverly school board Ward 4 seat in the 2020 election. He had previously served on the school board since 2008 but hadn’t planned to run for the seat in 2020. No other candidates filed to run by the March 2, 2020 deadline, and the pandemic made its first impact locally that month.

“I thought, well, I’ll go ahead and try to serve another term to help get through this really difficult time,” Grosshans said. “By that point, I had to run as a write-in candidate, and by its very nature, that’s going to attract a lot fewer votes.” 

He won the election with 101 votes out of 249 total. For a recall petition to be sufficient under state statute 32-1303 (1), it must receive signatures totaling at least 35% of the number of votes cast in the general election. Rounded up, 35% of 249 works out to 88. 

Now, the nearly 1,400 voters in Ward 4 will receive mail-in ballots that read: “Shall Andy Grosshans be removed from the office of the Board of Education of Lancaster County School District 55-145, a/k/a Waverly School District 145?” Voters will then check “Yes” or “No.” Ballots must be returned to the Lancaster County Election Commission by 5 p.m. on Jan. 11.

Sam Crisler is a reporter for The Waverly News. Reach him via email at sam.crisler@wahoonewspaper.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics