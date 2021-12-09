Vikings start season with a perfect mark in duals

WAVERLY – The Waverly wrestling squad is off to about as good a start as they could have hoped after the first week of the season. They currently have a dual record of 7-0 after wins at the Waverly Triangular on Dec. 2 and the York Dual Tournament on Dec. 4.
The Vikings started their season at home on Thursday in a triangular against Wahoo and Ashland-Greenwood. Waverly was able to easily dispose of the Warriors in their first dual by a final of 61-18.
Due to the fact that Wahoo did not have wrestlers at 106 and 113, the first match wrestled on the night was at 120 pounds with Brayden Canoyer. As the match reached four minutes, Canoyer was able to get a pin.
After dropping two straight matches at 132 and 138, Austin Meyers got the Vikings back on the board at 152. He was able to outlast Griffin Lausterer and earned a 5-0 decision.
Warren Rolf at 170 pounds, Wyatt Fanning at 195, and Nate Leininger at 220 all were able to pick up some major points for the Vikings in the back half of the dual. Rolf won a major decision 15-5, while Fanning picked up a quick pin and Leininger earned a pin two minutes into his match.
Against Ashland-Greenwood in Waverly’s second dual of the night, it was a lot of the same as the Vikings were victorious 63-12.
Royce Klucas got to compete in his first match of the season at 106 to start the dual off. He made quick work of Walker Terry and pinned him in a 1:46.
The streak of pins was kept alive by Garrison Brehm at 113 pounds and Canoyer at 120 pounds. Brehm’s match lasted 1:59 and Canoyer’s was even shorter at 1:48.
Drew Moser represented the next victory for the Vikings at 145 pounds. His match lasted a 1:23 before he picked up a pin.
The Vikings made it back-to-back pins with Meyers at 152. It went a total of 1:49 before he recorded his pin.
At 170 pounds, Warren Rolf had the toughest match of the dual. He had to wrestle a very talented Nathan Upton but was able to squeeze out a 4-1 decision.
Camden Chaffin at 182 pounds was the last win of the night for Waverly. He started the season with a 1-0 record after earning a pin in four minutes.
Besides the Waverly boys getting their first action of the season, Arianna Rodriguez of the Waverly girls wrestling team competed in two matches as well. She was pinned in 0:19 by Karina Raney of Wahoo and then, later on, was pinned in two minutes by Jesse Hasenkamp of Wahoo at 145 pounds.
At the York Dual Tournament, the Vikings reached the championship after defeating Grand Island GINWhwest 58-15, Papillion La-Vista South 67-12, Concordia/DC West 52-23 and Fairbury 71-6. That set them up to take on Class A No. 4 Omaha Westside for the title, where they won 43-33.
The first match was at 113 pounds, where Garrison Brehm pinned his opponent in 3:10. That was followed up by Canoyer earning a 7-3 decision at 120 pounds.
After this, both Trev Greve and Drew Hollibaugh earned pins at 126 and 132. Greve’s came in 1:31 whereas Hollibaugh took a few seconds longer at 1:56.
Garret Rine made it five straight wins for Waverly with a victory at 138. His came via a major decision with a 13-3 score.
Westside won the remaining four matches wrestled in the dual. A big factor in the match was the three openings the Warriors had at different weight classes compared to the Vikings one.
This coming week Waverly will be at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic held at the Mid America Center in Council Bluffs Dec. 10 and 11.
York Dual Tournament
GI Northwest – 106: Kaleb Keiper (GINW) over Royce Klucas (WAV) (Dec 9-4) 113: Garrison Brehm (WAV) over Alex Linden (GINW) (Fall 0:31) 120: Brayden Canoyer (WAV) over Gavin Ruff (GINW) (TF 19-2 3:32) 126: Trev Greve (WAV) over Roland Murillo (GINW) (Fall 1:29) 132: Drew Hollibaugh (WAV) over Willie Jones (GINW) (Fall 0:33) 138: Garrett Rine (WAV) over Colton Ruff (GINW) (Dec 7-0) 145: Drew Moser (WAV) over Max Yendra (GINW) (Fall 0:48) 152: Austin Meyers (WAV) over Zach Cooley (GINW) (Fall 1:07) 160: Aden Smith (WAV) over Bo Bushhousen (GINW) (MD 12-4) 170: Warren Rolf (WAV) over Cooper Ewoldt (GINW) (Fall 1:48) 182: Camden Chaffin (WAV) over Nolan Moorman (GINW) (MD 11-3) 195: Wyatt Fanning (WAV) over Joseph Stein (GINW) (Fall 3:17) 220: Victor Isele (GINW) over Nate Leininger (WAV) (Fall 1:45)
P-LV South – 106: Hank Kriegler (PLVS) over Grey Klucas (WAV) (Fall 1:43) 113: Garrison Brehm (WAV) over Leo Kriegler (PLVS) (TF 16-0 3:28) 120: Brayden Canoyer (WAV) over Kenny Needham (PLVS) (TF 19-3 4:10) 126: Trev Greve (WAV) over Trenton Lovings (PLVS) (Fall 1:16) 132: Drew Hollibaugh (WAV) over Austin Brakenhoff (PLVS) (Fall 5:31) 138: Garrett Rine (WAV) over Aidan Brakenhoff (PLVS) (Fall 5:19) 145: Drew Moser (WAV) over Cam Ralston (PLVS) (Fall 5:48) 152: Austin Meyers (WAV) over Jason Rivera (PLVS) (Fall 3:50) 160: Aden Smith (WAV) over Parker Schendt (PLVS) (Fall 5:02) 170: Harrison Smith (WAV) over Brody Wilson (PLVS) (Dec 8-2) 195: Camden Chaffin (WAV) over Cannon O`Connor (PLVS) (Fall 3:03) 285: Aaron Thiemann (PLVS) over Nate Leininger (WAV) (Fall 1:54)
DC West/Concordia – 106: Brandon Wilson (CDCW) over Grey Klucas (WAV) (TF 19-4 5:21) 113: Garrison Brehm (WAV) over Riley Jensen (CDCW) (Fall 1:00) 120: Brayden Canoyer (WAV) over Samuel Kilker (CDCW) (Fall 1:13) 126: Jack Hartman (CDCW) over Trev Greve (WAV) (Fall 2:43) 132: Drew Hollibaugh (WAV) over Jayson Patchin (CDCW) (Fall 0:52) 138: Garrett Rine (WAV) over Greyson Peters (CDCW) (Fall 2:45) 145: Drew Moser (WAV) over Carter Strubbe (CDCW) (Fall 0:52) 152: Austin Meyers (WAV) over Kayden Jensen (CDCW) (MD 8-0) 160: Brayden Kouma (WAV) over Gage Gregurich (CDCW) (Dec 10-3) 170: Warren Rolf (WAV) over Chrystian Wieczorek (CDCW) (Dec 9-5) 182: Camden Chaffin (WAV) over Charlie Wood (CDCW) (Fall 2:30) 220: Matthew Beck (CDCW) over Nate Leininger (WAV) (Fall 1:51)
Fairbury – 113: Garrison Brehm (WAV) over Hayden Bear (FAIR) (Fall 0:55) 126: Trev Greve (WAV) over Dalton Vanlaningham (FAIR) (MD 10-2) 132: Drew Hollibaugh (WAV) over Spencer Weers (FAIR) (Fall 0:54) 138: Garrett Rine (WAV) over Connor Gerths (FAIR) (TF 19-3 6:00) 145: Drew Moser (WAV) over Joryean Sturm (FAIR) (TF 17-1 1:48) 152: Austin Meyers (WAV) over Jerik Johnson (FAIR) (Fall 1:30) 160: Aden Smith (WAV) over Riley Arner (FAIR) (Dec 8-2) 170: Warren Rolf (WAV) over Dale Paulsen (FAIR) (Fall 1:34) 182: Camden Chaffin (WAV) over Ashton McCown (FAIR) (Fall 2:33) 195: Wyatt Fanning (WAV) over Domenic Hyson (FAIR) (Fall 0:52) 220: Nate Leininger (WAV) over Noah Hyson (FAIR) (Fall 1:24)