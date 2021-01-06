Vikings split games in tourney, score upset win over Cougars

WAVERLY – The Waverly Viking girls basketball team improved to 4-4 on the season after winning two out of their three games last week.
It all started with a 57-42 victory over South Sioux City on Dec. 28 in the opening round of the Waverly Holiday Tournament. The 57 points established a new season-high for the Vikings.
The Vikings were able to break the game open in the fourth quarter when they outscored the Indians 13-1.
Sophomore guard Paige Radenslaben scored a career-high 18 points to spark the Vikings on the offensive end of the floor.
Vikings Macy Persinger and Abbie Carter combined for 19 more against SSC.
“I thought we had to fight real hard coming off the moratorium just like everybody. We made some big shots but it was a real defensive game from our stand point and came away with a victory as a team,” said Waverly Coach John Cockerill.
The win put the Vikings into the tournament championship game against rival Norris on New Year’s Eve.
Norris hit nine 3-pointers and was able to pull away from the Vikings for the 53-21 victory.
“Norris is a quality team, no doubt one of the best in the state. They did a great job and moving the ball and I think they hit nine three’s against us which obviously was the biggest difference in the game,” said Cockerill.
The Vikings returned to action for the first time in the New Year against Omaha Gross Catholic at home on Jan. 2.
The game was highly competitive with the Vikings pulling off the upset by a score of 35-33.
Waverly was held to just one point in the opening quarter, but thanks to their defense were able to stay in the game.
The Vikings outscored the Cougars 22-16 in the second half and was able to pull out the two-point win.
Radenslaben hit a key 3-pointer to give the Vikings the lead late in the game. Emelia Rourke assisted on the basket.
Radenslaben poured in a game-high 18 against the Cougars.