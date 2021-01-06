Vikings split games in tourney, score upset win over Cougars

WAVERLY – The Waverly Viking girls basketball team improved to 4-4 on the season after winning two out of their three games last week.

It all started with a 57-42 victory over South Sioux City on Dec. 28 in the opening round of the Waverly Holiday Tournament. The 57 points established a new season-high for the Vikings.

The Vikings were able to break the game open in the fourth quarter when they outscored the Indians 13-1.

Sophomore guard Paige Radenslaben scored a career-high 18 points to spark the Vikings on the offensive end of the floor.

Vikings Macy Persinger and Abbie Carter combined for 19 more against SSC.

“I thought we had to fight real hard coming off the moratorium just like everybody. We made some big shots but it was a real defensive game from our stand point and came away with a victory as a team,” said Waverly Coach John Cockerill.

The win put the Vikings into the tournament championship game against rival Norris on New Year’s Eve.

Norris hit nine 3-pointers and was able to pull away from the Vikings for the 53-21 victory.