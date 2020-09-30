Vikings snap two-game losing streak with shutout

WAVERLY – The fifth-ranked Waverly Viking football team took out their frustrations against an overmatched Elkhorn Mount Michael team on Friday night at Waverly High School.

The Vikings ended their two-game losing streak with a 42-0 win over the Knights.

The Waverly defense allowed just 45 total yards including just 18 on the ground.

Leading 7-0 after one quarter, the home team would extend their lead to 29-0 at the half on the strength of a ground game which accounted for 301 yards and four touchdowns on 40 carries.

Senior Zane Schawang rushed for two scores and 79 yards on just seven carries. He also caught a 27-yard touchdown from junior Cole Murray in the third quarter.

Senior Evan Canoyer led the Vikings on the ground with 95 yards on seven carries. Interestingly enough, his lone score came on the defensive side of the ball when he was able to scoop up a Knight fumble and return it nine yards for a score in the second quarter.

Murray rushed for 69 yards and a score on just six carries.

Sophomore reserve Preston Harms scored the final touchdown for the home team in the fourth quarter on an eight yard TD run.