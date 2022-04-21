Vikings shutout in pair of conference tournament defeats

BLAIR – It was a tough week for the Waverly girls soccer team in the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament as they were shut out in back-to-back contests.

They first lost to Blair 4-0 on April 11 and then were defeated by Elkhorn 2-0 in the consolation game on April 14.

Against the Bears to open the conference tournament, the game went a little bit differently than the 4-3 win the Vikings experienced on March 21. It was another contest where Waverly struggled to put possessions together and find the back of the net.

A majority of the goals made by Blair came in the first half where they had three. They came from Trinity Black, Allison Herandez and Wrylee Osterhaus.

In the second half, Brynn Ray added the final goal of the contest that brought the score to its final.

Abbie Carter played all 80 minutes in the goal for the Vikings in the game. She finished the match with 13 saves.

After losing to Elkhorn 1-0 just a week prior, Waverly fell again, this time by two goals.

The Antlers scored the first goal of the game with 20 minutes left in the first half on a shot from Olivia Bailey off an assist from Reese Chard. Then with 19 minutes remaining in the second half, Maddy Flynn found the back of the net off an assist from Bailey.

This week the Vikings took on Plattsmouth on April 18. They then play Lincoln Lutheran/Raymond Central at 5 p.m. at home on April 21 and then are at Aurora on April 23.