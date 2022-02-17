Vikings send 11 wrestlers to Class B State Tourney

NEBRASKA CITY – There is no doubt that the Class B No. 4 Waverly wrestling team will be well represented at the Class B State Wrestling Tournament after qualifying 11 for state at the B-1 District Tournament at Nebraska City on Feb. 11 and 12. The Vikings also took home the district title with 228.5 points at the meet.
Seven different wrestlers finished as district champs for Waverly over the two-day tournament. They were Garrison Brehm at 113 pounds, Brayden Canoyer at 120 pounds, Treve Greve at 126 pounds, Garrett Rine at 138 pounds, Drew Moser at 145 pounds, Wyatt Fanning at 195 pounds and Trevor Brown at 285 pounds.
Brehm won by tech fall with a 21-5 win over Presston Duryea of Seward in the quarterfinals and then earned a 6-3 decision against Wilson Cucul Tzin of Broken Bow in the semifinals. In the title match, he defeated Edward Pena of West Point-Beemer with a 10-2 major decision.
After receiving a bye out of the first round, Canoyer won by pin in 0:58 against Carter Moore of Platteview and then earned a 15-5 major decision against Cash Ducan of Seward. It was a close 2-1 decision for Canoyer over Carlos Prados of Nebraska City in the title match.
Greve won three of his four matches of the tournament by pin in 3:03, 1:48 and 5:46. He also won a 2-1 decision against Ashton Munsell of Wayne.
Similar to Greve, Rine won his first two matches in 1:35 and 0:49 by pin and did the same thing in the finals by knocking off Andres Pro of Nebraska City in 5:46. The closest match for Rine came in the semifinals where he slipped by Ashton Munsell of Wayne with a 2-1 decision.
Moser pinned Michigan Ngoma of South Sioux City, Aedan Drier of Auburn and Conner Rosendale of Seward in a 1:35, 0:49 and 3:22. He knocked off Bayler Poston of Nebraska City with a 3-0 decision in the finals to take first.
At 195 pounds, Fanning pinned both Carson Youngquist of Auburn and Jesse Vander of South Sioux City in 1:11 and 3:24. It was back and forth between Fanning and Cal Wells of Broken Bow in the first place match, but in the end, it was Viking senior who got the 3-1 decision.
Trevor Brown kept himself in good position to repeat as state champion at 285 pounds by going 3-0. He pinned Blake Messervy of Ogallala and Mwamba Ngeleka of South Sioux City in 0:21 and 1:29. He then won a 5-1 decision against Class B No. 2 Sawyer Bumgarner of Broken Bow.
Getting second place was Kemper Reed at 152 pounds. He pinned Sebastian Ramirez of West Point-Beemer in a 1:07 and then won an 11-4 and 7-4 decision against Jack Myers of Broken Bow and Eliot Steinhoff of Platteview. In the championship match, he lost to Caeron Zink of Ogallala by a 7-1 decision.
After losing his first match, Warren Rolf battled all the way back to finish third place at 170 pounds. He did this by knocking off Layton Lindner of Broken Bow in sudden victory 3-1 and then won a 7-6 decision over Aiden Liston of Wayne in the consolation semifinals.
Rolf’s impressive run of victories continued into the third and fourth place match where he won a 7-4 decision over Darrius Helms of South Sioux City.
Getting fourth place for Waverly was Aden Smith at 160 pounds and Nate Leininger at 220 pounds.
Smith won his first three matches of the district tournament by pin in 4:54, 2:32 and 3:40 over Thunder Hayek of Seward, Colin Horst of Platteview and Brice Chaplin of Broken Bow. In the consolation semifinals, he defeated Ethan Skalsky of Ogallala with a 6-3 decision and then lost to Brad Hall of Auburn with an 8-5 decision.
It was a pin in 0:52 over Daryl Wheeldon that got the day started for Leininger. He would end up getting pinned in his next match by Mikah Ruiz of Nebraska City and then rebounded to beat Dustin Hurley of Seward with an 8-2 decision in the heartbreak round.
Brandon Kabourek of Omaha Gross Catholic got the better of Leininger in the third and fourth place match and ended up winning with a 5-1 decision.