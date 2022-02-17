Vikings send 11 wrestlers to Class B State Tourney

Similar to Greve, Rine won his first two matches in 1:35 and 0:49 by pin and did the same thing in the finals by knocking off Andres Pro of Nebraska City in 5:46. The closest match for Rine came in the semifinals where he slipped by Ashton Munsell of Wayne with a 2-1 decision.

Moser pinned Michigan Ngoma of South Sioux City, Aedan Drier of Auburn and Conner Rosendale of Seward in a 1:35, 0:49 and 3:22. He knocked off Bayler Poston of Nebraska City with a 3-0 decision in the finals to take first.

At 195 pounds, Fanning pinned both Carson Youngquist of Auburn and Jesse Vander of South Sioux City in 1:11 and 3:24. It was back and forth between Fanning and Cal Wells of Broken Bow in the first place match, but in the end, it was Viking senior who got the 3-1 decision.

Trevor Brown kept himself in good position to repeat as state champion at 285 pounds by going 3-0. He pinned Blake Messervy of Ogallala and Mwamba Ngeleka of South Sioux City in 0:21 and 1:29. He then won a 5-1 decision against Class B No. 2 Sawyer Bumgarner of Broken Bow.