Vikings season comes to an end against Skutt Catholic

OMAHA- Heading into the B-4 Subdistrict, Waverly knew that they would have to play well against Class B No. 1 Omaha Skutt Catholic on May 2. In the end, the Vikings weren’t able to get by the SkyHawks and ended up losing 5-0 to end the year.

Out of the gate, Waverly played well only giving up one goal in the first half. Both teams played relatively even because the weather was good.

“We were able to keep them under wraps the first half allowing just a single goal,” Waverly Head Coach Joel Fritz said. “I thought the girls did a great job the first half of executing our game plan of covering their wide players while not allowing them to attack the middle of the field. We let them drop it back and use their backline all they wanted. It was very successful and the girls did a great job.”

Things changed in the second half when the rain came and the wind picked up. Going with the wind was Skutt Catholic.

This helped the SkyHawks score four goals in the second half.

On the other end, Waverly wasn’t as lucky. They struggled to gain possession of the ball and get shot attempts working against a strong wind.

“The second half the weather might have had an impact, it started raining and the wind really picked up,” Fritz said. “Skutt had the wind at their back and we were going into the wind. We just were not able to clear the ball like we did in the first half of play. This allowed them to keep us under pressure and they earned a number of corner kicks. They were able to convert on three corners and then one really long shot in the second half. So throughout the game, we only gave up one goal through the run of play. We have to find a way in the future to be better on corner kick defense.”

With the loss, the Vikings finished the season with a record of 7-6. It was an up and down season for Waverly who started off strong but struggled when it came to the latter half of the year against conference foes.

“We had our ups and downs this year,” Fritz said. “We started off very strong going 5-1 in our first six games. Through the middle part of the season, we struggled to put wins together which led to some lack of confidence at times. We also hit the heart of our schedule and many very good teams from our conference. Even when things were getting tough the girls kept working to get better and had one of their better halves of soccer in the first half against Skutt. The girls always responded and played as well as we could have asked to end the year.”