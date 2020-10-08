Vikings return to court on Saturday after week off

LINCOLN – The fifth-ranked Waverly volleyball team improved to 13-4 on the season after a 2-1 performance on Saturday while competing at the Lincoln Northeast Invitational.
The Vikings started the day with a match against third-ranked Class A Lincoln Pius X.
The Vikings were downed in straight sets by the Bolts 19-25, 19-25.
The Waverly offense struggled, hitting just .185 against Pius.
Senior Husker signee Whitney Lauenstein hit .174 and led the team with eight kills. Senior teammate Bailey Jeffers added five kills against LP.
The Vikings finished with just two ace serves and missed on four of their 36 attempts from behind the service line.
Junior Bekka Allick and sophomore Mady Banitt combined to lead the way with five blocks at the net.
Junior Karsen Vanscoy and Lauenstein led the team along the back with eight digs apiece.
Hannah Allick and senior Maddy Wells combined to hand out 17 set assists and the Thunderbolts.
The Vikings were able to rebound with a 15-25, 25-20 and 25-21 victory over Class A Kearney.
Lauenstein was unstoppable at the net, finishing with a match-high 24 kills while hitting .349.
Bekka Allick added eight more.
Waverly hit .215 as a team.
Senior Kila Jordon was a force behind the service line while leading Waverly with three aces and 13 points scored.
Lauenstein and Bekka Allick combined for six of the team’s eight blocks at the net.
Hannah Allick handed out 17 assists. Wells dished out 12 more.
Lauenstein led the team with 18 digs and Vanscoy added 15 more to go along with seven set assists.
The Vikings were able to hold off a pesky Omaha Marian team 25-22, 21-25 and 25-22 in their third match of the day.
Three Waverly players finished in double-digit attacks led by Lauenstein who piled up 19 of them, giving her 244 on the season.
Jeffers and Bekka Allick came through with 10 kills apiece against Marian. Allick was also a force defensively at the net while coming up with six blocks.
Vanscoy and Hannah Allick paced the team defensively with 12 digs apiece. Vanscoy leads the team with 178 on the season.
Hannah Allick dished out 20 set assists while Wells handed out 17 more.
