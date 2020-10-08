Vikings return to court on Saturday after week off

Bekka Allick added eight more.

Waverly hit .215 as a team.

Senior Kila Jordon was a force behind the service line while leading Waverly with three aces and 13 points scored.

Lauenstein and Bekka Allick combined for six of the team’s eight blocks at the net.

Hannah Allick handed out 17 assists. Wells dished out 12 more.

Lauenstein led the team with 18 digs and Vanscoy added 15 more to go along with seven set assists.

The Vikings were able to hold off a pesky Omaha Marian team 25-22, 21-25 and 25-22 in their third match of the day.

Three Waverly players finished in double-digit attacks led by Lauenstein who piled up 19 of them, giving her 244 on the season.

Jeffers and Bekka Allick came through with 10 kills apiece against Marian. Allick was also a force defensively at the net while coming up with six blocks.

Vanscoy and Hannah Allick paced the team defensively with 12 digs apiece. Vanscoy leads the team with 178 on the season.

Hannah Allick dished out 20 set assists while Wells handed out 17 more.