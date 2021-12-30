Vikings rally to knockoff Cardinals on the road

CRETE – After falling behind early the Class B No. 6 Waverly boys basketball team battled back and defeated Crete 50-41 on Dec. 21 on the road. A big reason for this was the Vikings shot 50% from the field and 69% from the free-throw line.

After falling behind 8-0 early on in the game, Cole Murray knocked down a three cutting the deficit to five at 8-3. For the rest of the quarter, Waverly was outscored 11-2, and as a result, they trailed 17-5 at the end of the first.

It was a complete flip on the scoreboard in the second quarter. Waverly ended up scoring 15 points compared to five points for the Cardinals.

What was a 12-point deficit was trimmed down to two points at 22-20 at halftime.

The momentum the Vikings grabbed in the second carried over to third, where Preston Harms made a three up top and then Landon Tjaden connected on two three-pointers. The second three by Tjaden came at the buzzer and put Waverly up 39-28.

The Vikings finished with their biggest output of the game with 19 points in the quarter. When everything was said and done in the third, the Vikings had outscored the Cardinals by 13 points.