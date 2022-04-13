Vikings put up impressive numbers at Tiburon Golf Course

OMAHA – The Waverly boys golf team continues to improve drastically as they took part in the Omaha Skutt Triangular at the Tiburon Golf Course in Omaha on April 4. Skutt won the meet by shooting a 157, followed by Beatrice with a 171 and then it was the Vikings who were two strokes back with a 173.

“This team continues to improve in scoring,” Waverly Boys Golf Coach Michael Coblens said. “The players know that their short game is where they need to focus during practice in order to lower their scores. Our goal is to continue to improve each time we compete and be as competitive as we can be when we reach the District tournament. Waverly was 13 strokes off of Skutt at the Gretna Invite and one stroke better than Beatrice that day. Good day, Monday.”

The top finisher for Waverly was Jace Rice who shot an even par with a 36 for nine holes. That was also good enough to earn him a medal.

Seven strokes back of Rice with a 43 was Josh Wall. That was followed up by Nolan Eikerman who carded a 46 and Carter Lee who shot a 48.

Coming through as the fifth golfer for the Vikings was Ethan Rosenthal who ended up with a score of 52 for nine holes.

Waverly competed in the Ashland-Greenwood Invite on April 11. They will then be taking part in the Nebraska City Invite at 9 a.m. at the Wildwood Golf Course on April 14.