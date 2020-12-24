Vikings perform well at Fracas, finish 3-2

GRAND ISLAND – The Waverly wrestling finished with a 3-2 dual record while competing at the Flatwater Fracas at Grand Island High School on Dec. 19.

The Vikings were supposed to compete in Wahoo at the Wahoo Invitational, but after Wahoo canceled the tournament the Vikings quickly joined the mix in Grand Island, a meet that featured many of the top wrestlers in the state.

The Vikings scored dual wins over Papillion-LaVista South 42-36 and Grand Island twice by identical scores of 42-36. Their losses came against Papillion-Lavista 24-58 and Norfolk 24-54.

Viking 182-pound senior Evan Canoyer, a defending state champ, took his first loss of the year when he was pinned by Papillion-LaVista’s Cole Price while wrestling down at 170 pounds. Canoyer won his other four matches by pinfall.

Waverly 120-pound freshman Drew Moser pinned his way to five victories in Grand Island while besting some talented wrestlers. Moser pinned ranked Cal Price of Papillion-LaVista in the third period.

The 195-pound junior Wyatt Fanning also turned in an undefeated card while completely dominating his opponents.

Fanning pinned all five of his opponents in Grand Island, including a third period pin against ranked Chase Koebel of Papillion-LaVista South.

Viking 220-pounder Nate Leininger finished 4-1 in Grand Island after coming away with three contested victories.