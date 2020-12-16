Vikings open long-awaited season with win over Bears

WAVERLY – Waverly Coach Ryan Reeder wasn’t sure what to expect when his team took to the floor for the first time on Friday night against the Blair Bears at Waverly High School.

The sixth-ranked Vikings practiced just four times prior to defeating the Bears 48-30 on Friday night.

“We were pleased with how our guys played. Hard to tell what you are going to get after just four practices, but we played hard and executed what we had to pretty effectively. We still have a long ways to go to be the team that we want to be, but it is nice to get some things on film vs an opponent to show the guys what we need to do to get to that next step,” said Reeder.

Waverly pulled away from the Bears in the second quarter with a 17-4 outburst. Waverly led 27-12 at the end of the first half.

The second half was low scoring with Waverly holding a 21-18 scoring edge.

Waverly shot 44% from the field, but converted on just 2-of-10 from behind the 3-point line.

Waverly outrebounded Blair 28-25 and turned the ball over just 12 times against the Bears.

Senior Andrew Heffelfinger led the Vikings with 14 points and seven rebounds. Junior Hogan Wingrove added six points and five rebounds.