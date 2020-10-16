Vikings move record to 16-6

ELKHORN – The Waverly Viking volleyball team finished with a 2-1 record while competing at Elkhorn High School in Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament play on Oct. 10.

Prior to competing in the conference tournament the Vikings split a pair of matches against undefeated and top-ranked Wahoo and the Bennington Badgers.

The Warriors defeated the Vikings in four sets, 19-25, 13-25, 25-22 and 22-25.

Viking Coach Terri Neujahr was not happy with her team’s play in the first two sets.

“It’s like we didn’t even show up in sets one and two, it took us forever to get going,” Neujahr said.

Wahoo was more efficient at the net offensively, hitting .236 compared to just .167 for the Vikings.

Senior Whitney Lauenstein led the way offensively against the Warriors piling up 20 kills in 44 swings. Senior Bailey Jeffers came through with seven kills against Wahoo.

The Warriors were able to neutralize the Viking serve the entire night, limiting the Vikings to just four aces.

Junior Karsen Vanscoy and senior Maddy Wells led the team defensively with 15 digs.