Vikings look to keep building on 2021’s success

Waverly- Last year was a huge step in the right direction for the Waverly boys basketball team as they made the semifinals of the state basketball tournament for the first time since 1995. With a majority of the main contributors returning this season for the Vikings, they are looking to make another deep postseason run.

“We just want to get better every week at practice,” Waverly Head Coach Ryan Reeder said. “Our guys have great energy and have taken some huge strides in the last couple of years. They know if they focus on the small details of what we’re trying to teach them, then they could possibly have the same success as last year. But they also know they have to work for that and it doesn’t just happen.”

According to Reeder, the team’s practices are going to be a key point to how good they can be this season. They need to continue to strive to keep improving, and he believes the Vikings have the coaching staff to do just that.

“It's that daily grind of can you muster up the energy and have that focus to get better every day,” Reeder said. “We're always going to have those practices where we stay the same, but we have to limit those. We’re blessed to have an amazing coaching staff who all bring something different to the table, so that truly helps as the season progresses and we need different ideas.”