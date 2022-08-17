Vikings look to embrace growth process throughout the season

WAVERLY- The Waverly volleyball team is in the midst of one of its best runs in program history with four straight trips to the Class B State Volleyball Tournament. If the Vikings look to make it to state for a fifth straight season they will have to do it without a strong graduating class that got them to the semifinals of the state tournament a year ago.

“There were four seniors and three of them are playing college volleyball this fall,” Waverly Head Coach Terri Neujahr said. “When you lose people like that, it’s always challenging to see who is going to slide into positions and what your team is going to look like. Our look is going to be vastly different where we don’t have the go to big gun player like a Bekka. What we do have is a ton of kids who worked extremely hard and they are fired up and ready to compete this fall.”

Players who look to be key pieces for the Vikings coming into this season are Jaelyn Dicke and Kara Kassebaum on the outsides. Behind Allick, Dicke was second on the team with 244 kills and Kassebaum was third on the team with 199 kills.

“They both have done a nice job this summer and they both are very different outside attackers,” Neujahr said. “What’s nice is when one rotates to the front row opponent’s defense have some different adjustments they will need to do.”

Other players who had playing time last season looking to take spots on the court are Eden Moore on the right side and then Joslyn Rice at libero. As a sophomore, Caylee Rowley looks to help the varsity at the setter position.

One thing that has impressed Neujahr about the players back with experience is how they have welcomed the new players on the team. They have done a great job of working with them and sharing the knowledge they have gained over the last couple of seasons.

“We’ve got some experience back in players who were on varsity or had a role on varsity last year,” Neujahr said. “We’re going to have a lot of new faces and they have really embraced new people being on the team and giving lots of helpful hints. One of the things this group does is they communicate really well about who has got which ball and I am going to go here and you’re going to go there. They talk things through really maturely, which is something you don’t always see happen on teams. I really appreciate that about these guys and they are just embracing everyone who is going to be a part of the team.”

Another part of this team that Neujahr has enjoyed is their ability to have fun. It’s not out of the ordinary to see girls breaking out into some dance move or trying to make another teammate or coach smile.

“The personality of this group of players is really different,” Neujahr said. “It reminds me of a team we had several years ago where we do a lot of laughing in practice and some of them are a bunch of jokesters. We play music during our practices and they will just stop and start dancing. There are serious when they need to be, but are super light hearted as well. They just have a lot of fun together.”

Heading into the season, Waverly will be given no easy matches with defending Class C-1 State Champion Lincoln Lutheran right away on the road. They follow that up with one of the hardest tournaments in the state in the Bellevue West Invite.

Neujahr stated that the team might not walk out of the first week with the greatest of records, but it will be a good learning experience.

“We start off our schedule with Lincoln Lutheran who will probably be rated No. 1 in Class C-2,” Neujahr said. “Then in the next few days we go to the Bellevue West Tournament and I don’t know of a tougher tournament in the state than that one. It’s really going to be a test for us to where we’re at.”

From there, the Vikings will face a lot of Eastern Midland Conference foes that are always at the top of Class B. The competition will be tough, but Neujahr believes that her group is up for the challenge.

“I also think we have to keep in perspective that we are going to be a completely different team in October and November than what we will be in August and September,” Neujahr said. “I think we have some younger kids who are going to grow and get things figured out.”

Success isn’t something that just happens overnight. It’s something that you have to constantly work for and that is what the Waverly Volleyball team has done. That’s why it won’t be a surprise if this Viking crew with lots of upsides will be battling with the best in Class B at season’s end.

“We just have to come into practice every day and have to have a growth mindset,” Neujahr said. “I think our potential is off the charts as individuals and as a team as well. There are so many things that we can grow and get better at as the season progresses. It’s one of the more exciting teams I have been a part of just with the possibilities of what we could be.”

Waverly will start the season on August 25 at 7 p.m. at Lincoln Lutheran. They then take on Ashland-Greenwood on August 30 at 6:30 p.m. in their home opener.