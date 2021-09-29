Vikings led by Waldo at Crete Invite

CRETE – The Waverly cross country team traveled to the Crete Invite on Sept. 21 at Doane College. There the Viking girls took eighth place with 127 points and the boys finished in 10th place with 199 points.
In a field of 137 runners, Waverly was led by Millie Waldo who got 28th clocking a 22:03.11. Shianne Benker got 30th in a time of 22:15.32 and Ellie Bentjen took 39th running a 22:46.62.
In 43rd place was Marisa Gross running a 22:56.25 and Nora Erickson got 50th in a time of 23:23.55. Dylan Sorben was 65th and clocked a 24:19.66, Isabel Cardenas was 73rd and ran a 24:41.74, Alonna Depalma took 78th running a 25:03.88, Alayna Landis finished in 25:24.60 and got 83rd, coming in 105th was Alexa Ricenbaw in a time of 27:01.33, and Kaitlyn Stevens was 136th running a 33:30.93.
Daniel Kasparek was the top finisher for the Vikings in the boys race, running a 19:09.06 for 55th place. Taking 68th was Kolton Jueneman in a time of 19:21.46. Finishing in 72nd was Ryan Thraen who ran a 19:29.78 and Will Franzen was 91st in a time of 19:56.33.
The team’s sixth runner was Dominic Delahoyde who got 102nd by clocking a 20:19.20 and Austin Meyers was 141st finishing in 21:19.72.
Other finishers for Waverly were Caleb McCormick in 162nd place running a 21:59.01, Gregory Cockerill finished 171st in a time of 22:29.11, Matthew Schmeeckle was 181st clocking a 22:50.85, Justin Lilia got 183rd and ran a 22:57.03, taking 184th was Caleb Heisinger running a 22:59.60, and Owen Johnson got 188th in a time of 23:11.13.
One place behind Johnson was Noah Darling who ran a 23:12.52 for 189th. Mason Habel took 193rd in a time of 23:19.69, Tucker Bliss finished 212th clocking a 24:45.09, and Rees Bunting came in 213th in a time of 24:50.47.
Winning first place individually was Riley Boonstra of Norris for the boys in a time of 16:48.57 and Kendall Zavala of Norris won the girls race running a 19:33.07. Norris won both the boys and girls team titles as well.
Waverly’s next meet is the York Invite on Sept. 30.
