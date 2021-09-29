Vikings led by Waldo at Crete Invite

CRETE – The Waverly cross country team traveled to the Crete Invite on Sept. 21 at Doane College. There the Viking girls took eighth place with 127 points and the boys finished in 10th place with 199 points.

In a field of 137 runners, Waverly was led by Millie Waldo who got 28th clocking a 22:03.11. Shianne Benker got 30th in a time of 22:15.32 and Ellie Bentjen took 39th running a 22:46.62.

In 43rd place was Marisa Gross running a 22:56.25 and Nora Erickson got 50th in a time of 23:23.55. Dylan Sorben was 65th and clocked a 24:19.66, Isabel Cardenas was 73rd and ran a 24:41.74, Alonna Depalma took 78th running a 25:03.88, Alayna Landis finished in 25:24.60 and got 83rd, coming in 105th was Alexa Ricenbaw in a time of 27:01.33, and Kaitlyn Stevens was 136th running a 33:30.93.

Daniel Kasparek was the top finisher for the Vikings in the boys race, running a 19:09.06 for 55th place. Taking 68th was Kolton Jueneman in a time of 19:21.46. Finishing in 72nd was Ryan Thraen who ran a 19:29.78 and Will Franzen was 91st in a time of 19:56.33.

The team’s sixth runner was Dominic Delahoyde who got 102nd by clocking a 20:19.20 and Austin Meyers was 141st finishing in 21:19.72.