Vikings knock off Northwest to reach semifinals

Waverly got off to its best start of the match in the third set, going up 4-0. A kill by Hannah Allick increased the lead up to 8-3.

Leading by five midway through the third, the Vikings got a block from Eden Moore and a kill from Bekka Allick that put Waverly up 18-14. Kassebaum, who was a member of the team a year ago that was upset by Ashland-Greenwood in the first round, was able to come up with the final kill to win the set and the match.

Ending with a match high 24 kills was Bekka Allick and Kassebaum had eight kills. Earning six kills was Dicke, Hannah Allick had three kills, Banitt finished with two kills, Karsen VanScoy had 18 digs and Rice had 12 digs.

In comments after the match, Waverly Head Coach Terri Neujahr stated Bekkah Allicks 24 kills were the key to the victory. What’s more impressive is she did it from the back row like she has done all year.