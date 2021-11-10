Vikings knock off Northwest to reach semifinals

LINCOLN – Early on, the jitters were there for B No. 3 Waverly in their quarterfinal matchup with Class B No. 6 Grand Island Northwest at the 2021 Class B State Volleyball Tournament at Pinnacle Bank Arena on Nov. 3.
After fighting through those initial jitters, the Vikings were nothing short of dominant, sweeping No. 6 Grand Island Northwest 25-20, 25-18, and 25-19.
“The biggest thing for us was nerves,” Bekka Allick said. “We knew a lot of their points, in the beginning, were our errors, so our biggest thing was just focusing on us and trying to find our groove because of the atmosphere. Once we kind of honed in on us, the points just kind of rack up from there.”
In the first set, the match was tied at eight apiece early on. Bekka Allick made sure she changed that fast, with a kill that put the Vikings up 11-9.
With the score 12-10, Jaelyn Dicke scored the next two points for Waverly on kills. The Vikings closed out a five-point first set victory with two kills by Bekka Allick and then a kill by Dicke.
Out of the setter position, Hannah Allick was able to cause some confusion for the Vikings with two kills, which put Waverly up 4-3.
The Vikings continued to build upon that lead throughout the second on an ace by Kara Kassebaum and back-to-back kills by Bekka Allick. Kassebaum closed the set out with a nine-point second set win with a kill, which put Waverly out in front 2-0.
Waverly got off to its best start of the match in the third set, going up 4-0. A kill by Hannah Allick increased the lead up to 8-3.
Leading by five midway through the third, the Vikings got a block from Eden Moore and a kill from Bekka Allick that put Waverly up 18-14. Kassebaum, who was a member of the team a year ago that was upset by Ashland-Greenwood in the first round, was able to come up with the final kill to win the set and the match.
Ending with a match high 24 kills was Bekka Allick and Kassebaum had eight kills. Earning six kills was Dicke, Hannah Allick had three kills, Banitt finished with two kills, Karsen VanScoy had 18 digs and Rice had 12 digs.
In comments after the match, Waverly Head Coach Terri Neujahr stated Bekkah Allicks 24 kills were the key to the victory. What’s more impressive is she did it from the back row like she has done all year.
“Bekka is just a game-changer,” Neujahr said. “Even though she is playing out of her normal position as a middle, she still finds ways to dominate a match and take it over at times. With Bekka I think everyone expects the big kills, but what they are surprised at is the way she defends and digs in the back row. She has embraced playing six rotations for us and is one of the best defenders and passers in the state, as well as one of the best attackers.”
With the win, the Vikings moved on to play Class B No. 2 Omaha Skutt in the semifinals. A tall task for any team, with the Skyhawks coming into the match as the six-time defending Class B State Champions.
“We are definitely going to have to get them out of system, swing hard, and block them,” Kassebaum said.