Vikings kick off new season with a win and a loss

WAVERLY – Grab the sunflower seeds, the launch chairs and sunglasses because baseball is finally back. The Waverly baseball team kicked off their season last week with an opening day victory over Lincoln Northeast 8-3 on March 17 at home and then lost at Elkhorn North 8-5 on March 19.

After Payton Engel got out of the first only giving up a hit, Jake Bream and Drew Miller reached base by getting walked and being hit by a pitch.

The Vikings would score later in the inning on a pickoff attempt at first that turned into an error that brought home Aden Smith. A Jarrett Ballinger single to left scored Wyatt Fanning and made the score 2-0 in favor of Waverly after the first.

During the Viking’s at-bat in the second, Riley Marsh started the inning off with an infield single to the shortstop. He would end up stealing around to third and then scored when a ball got away from the catcher.

Early baserunners continued to spell trouble for the Rockets in the third inning when they walked Miller and then Engel singled in the infield for Waverly. Two straight outs were recorded by Northeast when the Vikings struck for two runs on Miller scoring on an error and then Marsh singled to right field scoring Trey Jackson and making it a 5-0 ball game.

Waverly gave up one run in the top of the fifth and then responded by scoring three in the bottom half of the inning.

After two singles by Miller and Engel to start the inning, Fanning singled to left and Ballinger singled in the infield to drive in two runs. Eli Russel hit into a fielder’s choice later in the fifth that scored Fanning and made it an 8-1 lead for the Vikings.

With a five-run lead in the bottom of the seventh, Luke Powell shut the Rockets down by getting them to hit into two groundouts and a fly out to end the contest.

Ballinger led Waverly’s offense with two hits and two runs driven in. Marsh had two hits and one RBI and Fanning had one hit and one run was driven in.

Despite not getting a hit, Russel drove in one run.

On the mound, Engel had six strikeouts and gave up one run in five innings pitched. He also had two hits in three at-bats. In relief of Engel, Powell pitched two innings, gave up two runs, and had one strikeout.

Against Elkhorn North on Saturday, the Vikings battled hard, but couldn’t overcome three strong offensive innings put up by the Wolves.

In the first inning, Elkhorn North took a 2-0 lead on a double to right field. Waverly would get one of those runs back in the third inning on a bad throw from the outfield that scored Harris.

For a short time, the Vikings jumped in front 3-2 when Fanning who singled in the top of the fourth, scored on a passed ball, and then Ballinger crossed home when Marsh grounded out to first.

The Wolves responded by scoring three runs in the bottom half of the inning and then did the same thing in the bottom of the sixth.

In the final three innings of the game, Waverly scored two more runs. They came by Miller in the fifth on a fielder’s choice from Fanning and then Fanning singled to center in the seventh scoring Miller who doubled to left earlier in the inning.

Leading the Vikings with two hits and two RBIs was Fanning. Miller had two hits and one run driven in and Marsh also picked up an RBI.

In the pitching department, Miller went 3.2 innings, gave up one earned run, and had four strikeouts. Finishing with two earned runs given up in 2.1 innings pitched with one strikeout was Powell.

The Vikings had a home contest against Omaha Creighton Prep on March 21. They play at Blair at 4:30 p.m. on March 31.