Vikings keep piling up the dual victories

The Badgers dominated between the 106 to the 132-pound weight classes with four wins. The only victory for the Vikings came at 113 when Brehm won a 6-2 decision against Ben Bouaphakeo.

Starting at 138 pounds and going to 160 there was a trend of close matches. Rine at 138 and Moser at 145 won a 3-1 and 9-7 decision against Braxton Peacher and Hunter Anderson.

Austin Meyers would pick up a pin in 3:46 at 152 against Layne Boever and then Reed won a dramatic 4-3 decision over Dalton Rhoten at 160.

Still trailing, the Vikings made up the deficit with pins from Camden Chaffin at 182 pounds, Leininger at 220 and Brown at 285 in times of 3:01, 1:59, and 0:31 over Jack Jansen, Kale Kaufmann, and Carter Lerch.

After easily defeating Norris 60-15, Elkhorn North 71-4, and Elkhorn 65-18, Waverly took on Blair in their final dual of the night. Instead of winning some of the close matches as they did against the Badgers, the Vikings found themselves on the wrong side of them against the Bears.

Earning a pin at 126 in 1:33 against Tyson Brown was Greve. In a scoreless battle with Landon Templar at 145, Moser was able to win 2-0 in sudden victory.