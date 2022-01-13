Vikings keep piling up the dual victories

OMAHA- Winning is becoming a habit for the Class B No. 9 Waverly wrestling team. They continue to put themselves in a good position to make the Dual State Championships with victories at the Papillion La-Vista South Triangular on Jan. 4 and the Eastern Midland Conference Dual Tournament held at home on Jan. 7.
At the Titans triangular, the host team Papillion La-Vista South was defeated by the Vikings 63-12 and then Waverly won against Bellevue West 51-26.
Seven matches were won by the Vikings in the dual with the Titans. They were by Garrett Rine at 138 pounds, Drew Moser at 145, Kemper Reed at 152, Aden Smith at 160, Trevor Brown at 285, Brayden Canoyer at 120, and Trev Greve at 126 pounds.
Rine got the scoring started for Waverly with a close victory over Cameron Gable. He was able to defeat him with a 6-5 decision.
The next two victories came by Moser and Reed. Earning a pin in 1:01 over Jack Sherrell was Moser and Reed was able to pin Jason Rivera in 5:06.
Coming up with the fourth win in a row for the Vikings was Smith. After tying in regulation with Brody Wilson, Smith got a takedown in sudden victory to earn a 6-4 decision.
Brown continues to dominate at the heavyweight class. The No. 1 rated wrestler in Class B was able to pin Aaron Thiemann in 3:44.
After the Vikings lost at 106 pounds, Canoyer and Greve were able to finish the dual with two wins. Canoyer pinned Kenny Needham in 0:57 and Greve slipped out with a 4-2 decision win over Sterling Sindelar.
Just like the dual with the Titans, Waverly was able to win seven matches against Bellevue West.
Rine had the first win at 138 pounds with a pin over Shawn Schutte in a 1:32. After a forfeit in the next match by the Thunderbirds, Reed picked up a 4-2 decision against Mason Curtis.
There was a string of three straight losses for the Vikings at 160, 170, and 182.
Things got back on track for Waverly at the heavier weight classes with Wyatt Fanning at 195 pounds, Nate Leininger at 220 and Brown at 285. Fanning pinned Logan Glasgo in 2:09, it took Leininger a 1:01 to defeat Stanley Haeder, and Brown a 1:47 to pin Bryce Luehring.
Keeping the pin streak alive for the Vikings was Brehm at 113 pounds and Greve at 126. Brehm won in a 1:40 against Michael Hale and Greve pinned Ammon Peterson in 0:56.
During the EMC Dual Tournament, Waverly went 4-1 and got second place. Their only loss was a close 35-27 defeat against Class B No. 4 Blair.
The toughest win for the Vikings came against Class B No. 3 Bennington. In a back and forth dual Waverly held on to win 36-33.
The Badgers dominated between the 106 to the 132-pound weight classes with four wins. The only victory for the Vikings came at 113 when Brehm won a 6-2 decision against Ben Bouaphakeo.
Starting at 138 pounds and going to 160 there was a trend of close matches. Rine at 138 and Moser at 145 won a 3-1 and 9-7 decision against Braxton Peacher and Hunter Anderson.
Austin Meyers would pick up a pin in 3:46 at 152 against Layne Boever and then Reed won a dramatic 4-3 decision over Dalton Rhoten at 160.
Still trailing, the Vikings made up the deficit with pins from Camden Chaffin at 182 pounds, Leininger at 220 and Brown at 285 in times of 3:01, 1:59, and 0:31 over Jack Jansen, Kale Kaufmann, and Carter Lerch.
After easily defeating Norris 60-15, Elkhorn North 71-4, and Elkhorn 65-18, Waverly took on Blair in their final dual of the night. Instead of winning some of the close matches as they did against the Badgers, the Vikings found themselves on the wrong side of them against the Bears.
Earning a pin at 126 in 1:33 against Tyson Brown was Greve. In a scoreless battle with Landon Templar at 145, Moser was able to win 2-0 in sudden victory.
Smith and Fanning went back to back with pins at 182 and 195. Noah Kuefler was defeated by Smith in 3:51 and Rasmussen was pinned by Fanning in a 1:41.
Ending the dual with a dominant win was Brown at 285. It only took him 0:22 to defeat Seagan Packet-Trisdale.
Waverly has a dual at Class B No. 1 Hastings on Jan. 14 and then travel farther west to the Gothenburg Invite on Jan. 15. Results from the Norris, Elkhorn North, and Elkhorn duals can be found below.
NORRIS: 113- Garrison Brehm (Waverly) over Benjamin Stanley (Norris) Maj 16-3; 120- Brayden Canoyer (Waverly) over Mitchell Jacobs (Norris) Fall 2:57; 126- Trev Greve (Waverly) over Ryan Kraus (Norris) Fall 2:45; 138- Garrett Rine (Waverly) over Caden Eggleston (Norris) Dec 5-2; 145- Drew Moser (Waverly) over Cooper Bice (Norris) TF 19-4; 152- Kemper Reed (Waverly) over Brigham Schoenbeck (Norris) Fall 1:52; 160- Austin Meyers (Waverly) over Hayden Richards (Norris) Fall 4:52; 195- Wyatt Fanning (Waverly) over Zach Groth (Norris) Fall 1:07; 220- Nate Leininger (Waverly) over Harrison Hudson (Norris) Fall 0:57.
ELKHORN NORTH: 113- Garrison Brehm (Waverly) over Tyler Japp (Elkhorn North) Dec 10-3; 120- Brayden Canoyer (Waverly) over Natalie Hecht (Elkhorn North) Fall 0:21; 126- Trev Greve (Waverly) over Carter Reichenberg (Elkhorn North) Fall 0:54; 132- Drew Hollibaugh (Waverly) over Grey Jarzynka (Elkhorn North) Fall 0:50; 138- Garrett Rine (Waverly) over Johnny Radicia (Elkhorn North) Fall 2:59; 145- Drew Moser (Waverly) over Dillon Drew (Elkhorn North) TF 16-0; 152- Kemper Reed (Waverly) over Keller Cox (Elkhorn North) Fall 1:44; 160- Austin Meyers (Waverly) over Ryan Kennedy (Elkhorn North) Fall 3:11; 170- Warren Rolf (Waverly) over Trey McDougald (Elkhorn North) Dec 8-3; 182- Camden Chaffin (Waverly) over Cole Ovens (Elkhorn North) Fall 4:40; 285- Trevor Brown (Waverly) over Zach Protaskey (Elkhorn North) Fall 4:49.
ELKHORN: 106- Grey Klucas (Waverly) over Luke Rease (Elkhorn) Fall 0:56; 113- Josiah Bultman (Waverly) over Eric Sutton (Elkhorn) Fall 0:47; 126- Trev Greve (Waverly) over Gavin Ienn (Elkhorn) Fall 1:27; 132- Drew Hollibaugh (Waverly) over Jayden Moody (Elkhorn) Fall 0:48; 138- Garrett Rine (Waverly) over Alden Mays (Elkhorn) Fall 0:34; 145- Drew Moser (Waverly) over Nolan Ienn (Elkhorn) TF 16-0; 152- Kemper Reed (Waverly) over Weston Welch (Elkhorn) Fall 1:29; 195- Wyatt Fanning (Waverly) over Cooper Schenck (Elkhorn) Fall 1:23; 220- Nate Leininger (Waverly) over Brody Glover (Elkhorn) Fall 0:47; 285- Trevor Brown (Waverly) over Hunter Grosskop (Elkhorn) Fall 0:26.