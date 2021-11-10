Vikings just short of ending Skutt’s state run

In set two, Skutt played much better in the beginning and as a result, the set was tied at 12 apiece. It remained tied at 15 apiece after two kills by Bekka Allick.

Waverly eventually was able to grab the advantage at 18-16 with a 3-1 run that was capped off with a kill by Dicke. The Vikings ended up winning the set by four and taking a 2-0 lead, thanks to a block by Kassebaum and a kill by Bekka Allick.

On the ropes, the Skyhawks had to make something happen, and that’s exactly what they did, going on a 7-1 run to start the third set. Ever so surely, Waverly came back to tie the set at nine after an ace by Hannah Allick and two kills by Bekka Allick.

The Vikings took their first lead at 19-18 and had a 21-20 lead after a kill by Bekka Allick. The finish is not what Waverly was looking for in the set, as Skutt went on a 5-1 run to win the third.

“That was huge, and in some ways reflecting on it, it was the deciding factor in the match,” Neujahr said. “We win, and of course it’s over and we are in the championship. I know Skutt was hanging on for life and they got it and it gave them hope. When you give a team like that any chance of hope and winning, they are hard to beat, even when down like we had them.”