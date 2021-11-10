Vikings just short of ending Skutt’s state run

LINCOLN – In sports, the difference between winning and losing can come down to a few plays. This is especially true when you’re playing someone like the Omaha Skutt volleyball team, who was going for their seventh straight Class B state title.
The Waverly volleyball team found this out all too well, as they dropped a heartbreaker in five sets (25-15, 25-21, 22-25, 19-25 and 12-15) to the Skyhawks in the semifinals of the Class B State Volleyball Tournament late on Nov. 5 at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln.
“We had been working for this match for the past couple of weeks and had a really specific and detailed game plan,” Waverly Head Coach Terri Neujahr said. “The kids just really executed that plan to perfection, and I think we caught Skutt a little off guard as to how fast we ran and what we were doing. It took them two sets and really into the third to adjust to what we were doing and try and counter it. We were just playing at a really high level and super clean, with low errors. It was really high-level volleyball on our part.”
Early on, it was Waverly who surprised Skutt and jumped out to a big early lead. After a kill by Jaelyn Dicke, the Vikings were out in front 6-3.
During that stretch, Bekka Allick served six times and had two aces to put Waverly up by six. The Skyhawks could never recover from the bad start and two blocks and an ace by Kara Kassebaum gave the Vikings a 10-point set win.
In set two, Skutt played much better in the beginning and as a result, the set was tied at 12 apiece. It remained tied at 15 apiece after two kills by Bekka Allick.
Waverly eventually was able to grab the advantage at 18-16 with a 3-1 run that was capped off with a kill by Dicke. The Vikings ended up winning the set by four and taking a 2-0 lead, thanks to a block by Kassebaum and a kill by Bekka Allick.
On the ropes, the Skyhawks had to make something happen, and that’s exactly what they did, going on a 7-1 run to start the third set. Ever so surely, Waverly came back to tie the set at nine after an ace by Hannah Allick and two kills by Bekka Allick.
The Vikings took their first lead at 19-18 and had a 21-20 lead after a kill by Bekka Allick. The finish is not what Waverly was looking for in the set, as Skutt went on a 5-1 run to win the third.
“That was huge, and in some ways reflecting on it, it was the deciding factor in the match,” Neujahr said. “We win, and of course it’s over and we are in the championship. I know Skutt was hanging on for life and they got it and it gave them hope. When you give a team like that any chance of hope and winning, they are hard to beat, even when down like we had them.”
The newfound hope the Skyhawks had affected their play in the fourth as they raced out to a 10-6 advantage. Waverly was still getting big production from Bekka Allick, but they could never crawl back into the set as they lost by six.
In the fifth set, the Vikings came out with a fast start, hoping to bury Skutt early. They built an 11-8 lead with a kill by Eden Moore and a hit out by the Skyhawks.
Unfortunately for the Waverly, Skutt had one big run left in them, as they ripped off the next six points. The Vikings fought off one match point with a kill by Bekka Allick but ended up losing on the next one.
“We did it all and just came up short,” Neujahr said. “It’s a gift to be able to walk off after a loss like this and know you gave everything because you have no regrets. I’m so proud of this team as they gave everything they had, and I couldn’t have asked for more.”
Having a huge performance for Waverly in the match was Bekka Allick. She finished with a match high 37 kills, one ace, one block and 15 digs.
Kassebaum also had an impressive match with 12 kills, one ace, seven blocks and five digs. Finishing with six kills was Dicke, Moore had five and Hannah Allick had two.
On the defensive side of things, Hannah Allick had 60 assists and 15 digs. Leading the Vikings with 19 digs was Karsen VanScoy, Joslyn Rice and Dicke had 18 and Emelia Rourke recorded 17.
Waverly finishes the season with a record of 24-12. Accomplishments on the year included winning the B-3 District Final and finishing runner-up in the Eastern Midlands Conference.