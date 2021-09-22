Vikings host annual Ken Adkisson XC Invitational

WAVERLY – The Waverly cross country didn’t have to travel far as they took part in the Ken Adkisson Invite at Waverly High School on Sept. 17. The Vikings finished seventh in the girl’s team standings with 124 points and were 11th on the boy’s side with 198 points.

The top finisher for Waverly at the meet was Shianne Benker in 25th place. She ended up running a 22:23.33.

Seven seconds behind her in 26th was Millie Waldo clocking a 22:30.15 and Nora Erickson got 33rd and ran a 22:53.58.

Ellie Bentjen was 41st for the Vikings in a time of 23:40.52 and Marisa Gross got 46th in a time of 23:48.42. Rounding out the runners for Waverly was Isabel Cardenas in 53rd in a time of 24:51.18.

Kolton Jueneman ran a very solid time in the boy’s race to lead Waverly. He got 33rd overall and finished in a time of 18:52.28.

Coming in 48th place was Ryan Thraen with a 19:43.50 and Daniel Kasparek was 56th in a time of 20:19.57. Will Franzen was 61st running a 20:36.82, Dominic Delahoyde got 65th and clocked a 20:45.45, and Caleb McCormick took 79th in a time of 22:18.58.