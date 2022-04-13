Vikings head into conference tournament with undefeated record

WAVERLY – It took a come-from-behind performance, but the Class B No. 5 Waverly boys soccer team was able to knock off Norris in a conference battle at home 3-1 on April 4.

The Vikings’ best scoring opportunity in the first half came when Devin Moore had a shot in the goal box. He tried to fake the goalie out with his kick, but Gabe Schroeder was able to choose the right side for a save.

Ian Morehead had plenty of his own spectacular stops throughout the first half. He had three different shots fired at him that could have easily been goals that he made great saves on.

Despite a valiant effort by Morehead in the first half, he couldn’t get a hand on a corner kick from the Titans that was headed into the back of the net for a goal. That was the only goal of the first half and gave Norris a 1-0 lead at the break.

On senior night, fellow senior Landon Tjaden was able to come alive for the Vikings in the second half.

His spectacular half started with him winning a ball around midfield that he was able to dribble into the goal box. Tjaden got to around the 10 yard line where he took his shot which was a line drive that got by Norris’s Schroeder.

Several minutes later, Tjaden worked his way into the goal box again after getting by two Titans defenders. He drove the ball into the back of the net for his second goal and helped put the Vikings in front 2-1 at the 25:45 mark.

The Vikings gave themselves some separation when Johnny Martin scored on a free kick on the right side of the field from 15 yards out. Schroeder had a good beat on the ball for the Titans, but the line drive kick evaded his reach.

Finishing with eight saves and picking up his seventh win on the season was Morehead in the box. Tjaden had two goals and Martin had one, while Anthony Ruelas came through with one assist.

The Vikings head into the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament this week as the No. 2 seed. They played the winner of Norris and Elkhorn at home on April 12 in the Semifinals.

If the Vikings were to win that game they would move onto the championship against Blair, Elkhorn North or Class B No. 3 Bennington on April 15 at 5 p.m. The location of that game is yet to be determined at the time of publication.