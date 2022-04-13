Vikings get first wins of season at home triangular

LINCOLN – In their second competition of the season, the Waverly girls tennis team took part in a home triangular against Omaha Gross Catholic and Norris at the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln on April 4. It was another step in the right direction for the young Viking squad that continues to improve.

“It was really nice to see (Sophie) Johnson with a win her first time playing two singles,” Waverly Head Coach Tammy Tegler said. “All six players started out nervous, but really improved by the end of the day. We were happy to see a higher level of play out of all of them than what we had previously seen.”

In No. 1 and No. 2 singles, Waverly was able to get victories from Maddy Brunsen and Sophie Johnson. They would lose their other matches and thus finished with a 1-1 mark.

Reagan Landis and Angelina Shulyak competed in the Nos. 3 and 4 singles for the Vikings. They battled hard throughout against their Cougar and Titan opponents, but ended up on the losing end in both matches and finished with a 0-2 mark.

In the Nos. 5 and 6 singles, Chloe King and Mackenzie Cordes also had trouble getting by their opposition from Gross Catholic and Norris and as a result, dropped both their matches and went 0-2.

Competing in No. 1 doubles for the Waverly were Brunssen and Landis. In both matches against the Cougars and the Titans, the duo came up short putting their record at 0-2 for the day.

King and Shulyak made up the No. 2 doubles team for the Vikings and Cordes and Johnson were the No. 3 team for Waverly. Similar to Brunssen and Landis, the duos couldn’t overcome the experience of Gross Catholic and Norris and fell in both matches to finish the day with a 0-2 mark.

The Vikings took part in a dual at home against Beatrice on April 11. They have another dual at 4 p.m. on April 14 at York.