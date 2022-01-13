Vikings get back on track with pair of wins over rated opponents

In total, there were 48 points scored by the teams in the fourth quarter. The 25 points put up by the Vikings were enough to give them an 11 point victory.

Waverly shot 52% from the field in the contest. They also won the rebounding category 25 to 19 and picked up nine steals compared to four for Scottsbluff.

Heffelfinger was the team leading scorer with 18 points and Murray had 17. Dropping in 11 points was Harms, while Riley Marsh finished with 10, Landon Tjaden had six, Kyler Nordstrom ended up with four, and Schernikau scored three points.

After losing to the Titans a little over a week before on the same court, Waverly was able to knock off Norris 65-44.

The Recipe to defeating the Titans was shooting the ball better than they did in their first meeting. That is exactly what Waverly did in the first with 15 points, which led to a two-point edge at the end of the quarter.

Harms started the second quarter off with a fast break layup and two three-pointers. A jumper by Schernikau helped the Vikings take a 35-22 lead at the half.

To end the third quarter Harms was able to make a three that increased the advantage up to 46-34 in favor of Waverly.