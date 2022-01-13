Vikings get back on track with pair of wins over rated opponents

WAVERLY- Coming into this week, the Class B No. 8 Waverly Boys Basketball had a daunting task in front of them with two games against rated opponents. This did not faze the Vikings who defeated Class B No. 4 Scottsbluff 69-58 on Jan. 3 and Class B No. 6 Norris 65-44 on Jan. 6.
In the contest on Monday at home against the Bearcats, Waverly trailed 6-4 early on. That changed when Preston Harms made a layup tying the game up at six.
This started a seven-point offensive run for the Vikings. Scoring during this time was Cole Murray with a three and AJ Heffelfinger with a layup.
The lead grew to nine points for Waverly by the end of the first quarter at 19-9.
Knocking down a corner three for the Vikings was Sam Schernikau, which extended the lead out to 28-15. Heading into halftime it was Waverly who was up 32-17.
Riley Marsh made a fast-break layup and Murray made a three that put the Vikings in front 44-35.
The Bearcats were able to make a run offensively during the third outscoring Waverly 18-12. This cut the Vikings lead down to single digits at 44-35.
Both teams exploded offensively in the fourth. Early on Harms was able to make a three up top that put Waverly in the lead 47-35.
In total, there were 48 points scored by the teams in the fourth quarter. The 25 points put up by the Vikings were enough to give them an 11 point victory.
Waverly shot 52% from the field in the contest. They also won the rebounding category 25 to 19 and picked up nine steals compared to four for Scottsbluff.
Heffelfinger was the team leading scorer with 18 points and Murray had 17. Dropping in 11 points was Harms, while Riley Marsh finished with 10, Landon Tjaden had six, Kyler Nordstrom ended up with four, and Schernikau scored three points.
After losing to the Titans a little over a week before on the same court, Waverly was able to knock off Norris 65-44.
The Recipe to defeating the Titans was shooting the ball better than they did in their first meeting. That is exactly what Waverly did in the first with 15 points, which led to a two-point edge at the end of the quarter.
Harms started the second quarter off with a fast break layup and two three-pointers. A jumper by Schernikau helped the Vikings take a 35-22 lead at the half.
To end the third quarter Harms was able to make a three that increased the advantage up to 46-34 in favor of Waverly.
Continuing to be a leader for the Vikings and making a shot when the team needed it, is what Harms did in the fourth with his third three-pointer of the game. Off the bench, Carter Gullion made a three that sealed the win for Waverly
Scoring 18 points apiece were Marsh and Harms. Tying for second on the team with eight points was Heffelfinger and Tjaden, Schernikau had six, Murray scored four, and Guillon finished with three points.
The Vikings played at Mount Michael Benedictine on Jan. 11. They play at Bennington on Jan. 14 and then are back at home against Seward on Jan. 15.