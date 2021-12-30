Vikings get back in win column with victory over Islanders

LINCOLN – After a tough couple of losses the Waverly girls bowling team found their way back into the win column against Grand Island at Hollywood Bowl in Lincoln on Dec. 17. They were able to defeat the Islanders by a score of 16.5 to 4.5.

Helping power the Vikings to their third victory of the season was Izzie Holbein who shot a 176, which was a new personal record for her. Finishing with a score of 135 for a 10-frame game was Summer Wells and Olivia Grube was nine pins off her score with a 126.

“Girls had a successful win!” Waverly Coach Gary Brown said. “I am very proud of their effort.”

Against an undefeated Grand Island boys squad, the Waverly boys bowling team was not able to get the same result as the girls. They ended up losing 20-1.

Breaking 200 was Ryan Thraen who finished with a 221. Braydon Waller was second on the team by carding a 145.

On top of the two varsity duals, there were was a boys junior varsity match as well. Grand Island would win this by a final of 12-4.