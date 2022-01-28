Vikings finish regular season with pair of victories

OMAHA – It was a terrific way to end the regular season, as both the Waverly boys and girls bowling teams picked up victories in matchups with Creighton Prep and Omaha Marian. The boys were able to knock off the Junior Jays 13-8 and the Viking girls won a close battle with the Monarchs 11-10.

Pacing the girl’s team was Izzie Holbein who bowled a team-high 174 in her first game and then a 135 in the second 10-frame game. Ellie Bentjen shot a 125 and then a 116, while Ella Lange was the most consistent bowler with a 124 and then a 126.

Rounding out the girl’s team score was Olivia Grube who bowled a 122 in the first game against Mercy and a 105 in the second. Summer Wells improved from a 107 in game one to a 132 in game two.

Leading the Waverly boys was Braydon Waller, who bowled a new personal record of 219 in the first game and then a 129 in the second. Ryan Thraen continues to be dominant for the Vikings with scores of 215 and 196 and Zane Piening had a high score of 180.

Waverly got different results in a matchup with Lincoln Pius on Jan. 17. The Vikings lost to the Thunderbolts 12-9 in the boy’s matchup and 13-8 on the girl’s side.