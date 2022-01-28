Vikings finish regular season with pair of victories

OMAHA – It was a terrific way to end the regular season, as both the Waverly boys and girls bowling teams picked up victories in matchups with Creighton Prep and Omaha Marian. The boys were able to knock off the Junior Jays 13-8 and the Viking girls won a close battle with the Monarchs 11-10.
Pacing the girl’s team was Izzie Holbein who bowled a team-high 174 in her first game and then a 135 in the second 10-frame game. Ellie Bentjen shot a 125 and then a 116, while Ella Lange was the most consistent bowler with a 124 and then a 126.
Rounding out the girl’s team score was Olivia Grube who bowled a 122 in the first game against Mercy and a 105 in the second. Summer Wells improved from a 107 in game one to a 132 in game two.
Leading the Waverly boys was Braydon Waller, who bowled a new personal record of 219 in the first game and then a 129 in the second. Ryan Thraen continues to be dominant for the Vikings with scores of 215 and 196 and Zane Piening had a high score of 180.
Waverly got different results in a matchup with Lincoln Pius on Jan. 17. The Vikings lost to the Thunderbolts 12-9 in the boy’s matchup and 13-8 on the girl’s side.
During the boy’s match, Waverly bowled an 865 in game one and an 897 for the second game. Leading the Vikings was Thraen bowling a 233 and second was Waller with a 203, which was a new personal record.
Also having a strong performance in the third spot for Waverly was Jonah Tucker with a 10-frame score of 168.
Similar to Tucker, Grube bowled a 168 to lead the girl’s team. Next were Koval with a score of 167 and Wells shot a 163.
It was another tough pair of losses for Waverly the next day against Columbus. The boy’s team fell to the Discoverers 14-7 and the girls lost 12-9.
As a group, the Vikings boys had a score of 873 in the first game and then set a new personal record with a 1,041 in game No. 2.
Thraen led the charge in the record-setting performance with a score of 279. Nearly reaching 200 with a 196 was Waller and Piening shot a 153.
In the girl’s loss to Columbus, they were paced by Wells. She bowled a 180 in game number one and then a 154 for the second.
Waverly will now be preparing for the A-3 boys and girls District Tournament at Sun Valley Lanes in Lincoln on Jan. 31. To qualify for the state competition as a team, the Vikings must win the six-team district and the top eight individual scores will qualify as well.