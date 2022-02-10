Vikings finish in top three at first State Dual Tournament

KEARNEY – In their first-ever appearance at the Class B State Dual Tournament, the Waverly wrestling team put together a spectacular performance finishing in third place on Feb. 5 at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. The Vikings defeated Hastings 38-30 in the third-place match and Columbus Lakeview 46-21. Bennington, which ended up winning was the tournament, was Waverly’s only loss at 49-25.

“This is something we have looked forward to all year,” Waverly Head Coach Eric Dolezal said on Saturday. “Our guys knew they had a good shot to be here and I don’t think the moment was too big for them. They came out and wrestled hard and about as well as they could have today.”

The match with Hastings went down to the very end. Trailing 30-26 with two matches remaining, Harrison Smith at 182 pounds and Wyatt Fanning at 195 pinned Zander Lockling and Oaklyn Smith in 4:25 and 5:07 to secure the victory.

“We knew it was probably going to be a chess match,” Dolezal said. “We knew from a dual earlier in the year with them that we probably had a good shot in those matches to finish and we did.”