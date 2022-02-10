Vikings finish in top three at first State Dual Tournament

KEARNEY – In their first-ever appearance at the Class B State Dual Tournament, the Waverly wrestling team put together a spectacular performance finishing in third place on Feb. 5 at the Buffalo County Fairgrounds. The Vikings defeated Hastings 38-30 in the third-place match and Columbus Lakeview 46-21. Bennington, which ended up winning was the tournament, was Waverly’s only loss at 49-25.
“This is something we have looked forward to all year,” Waverly Head Coach Eric Dolezal said on Saturday. “Our guys knew they had a good shot to be here and I don’t think the moment was too big for them. They came out and wrestled hard and about as well as they could have today.”
The match with Hastings went down to the very end. Trailing 30-26 with two matches remaining, Harrison Smith at 182 pounds and Wyatt Fanning at 195 pinned Zander Lockling and Oaklyn Smith in 4:25 and 5:07 to secure the victory.
“We knew it was probably going to be a chess match,” Dolezal said. “We knew from a dual earlier in the year with them that we probably had a good shot in those matches to finish and we did.”
Picking up the first two wins of the dual with the Tigers was Nate Leininger at 220 pounds and Trevor Brown at 285. Leininger got a 7-0 decision against Blaine Hamik and Brown pinned Jacob Lopez in 0:56.
After two straight losses, Brayden Canoyer pinned Tucker Adams in 0:24 at 120 pounds. That was followed up by Garrett Rine at 138 pounds winning an 8-2 decision over Elijah Johnson and Drew Moser getting a tech fall at 16-0 against Blake Kile at 145.
The closest match of the dual was at 170 pounds between Aden Smith of Waverly and Jeret Frerichs of Hastings. Smith held on and secure a 5-4 decision.
Against the undefeated and second-seeded Lakeview in the first round, the Vikings were able to score an upset.
After losing the first match of the dual, Fanning pinned Erick Bello in 5:17 at 195 pounds. Garrison Brehm at 113 pounds picked up the next win with a 17-2 tech fall over Pablo Tellez and Canoyer pinned Eli Pilakowski in a 1:33 at 120 pounds.
Waverly ended the dual with wins in five of the final six matches. Trev Greve at 132 pounds got a pin 4:32, Rine won a 3-0 decision at 138, Moser at 145 won a 17-0 tech fall, Kemper Reed got a pin in 1:57 at 152 and Warren Rolf earned a 6-2 decision at 170 pounds.
Despite losing to Bennington in the semifinals, the Vikings picked up four victories. They came from Leininger at 220 pounds, Rine at 145, Moser at 152 and Reed at 160.
In the second match of dual Leininger got a 14-4 major decision against Kale Kaufmann. Then at 145 pounds, Rine won a 4-2 decision against Hunter Anderson, while Moser and Reed picked up pins in 0:50 and a 1:06 against Layne Boever and Logan Vanecek at 152 and 160.
This week Waverly will look to finish in the top two at the B-1 District Tournament at Nebraska City High School on Feb. 11 and 12. The top four individuals at each weight class qualify for the state tournament.
“Now we can wrap up the dual season and focus on the individual success that makes us a good team,” Dolezal said. “Were happy where we are sitting and we got a shot to do some big things at districts.”