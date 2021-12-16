Vikings finish in top half of tough meet in Iowa

COUNCIL BLUFFS, IOWA- The Class B No. 8 Waverly Wrestling Team went up against some elite competition early in the season at the Council Bluffs Wrestling Class held on Dec. 10-11 at the Mid-America Center in Council Bluffs, Iowa. The Vikings fared well at the meet, getting eighth out of 41 teams with a score of 277.5.
The top finish for Waverly came at the 285-pound weight class with their state champion from last season, Trevor Brown. He went 6-1 and end up getting second place.
After receiving a bye in the first round, he pinned Mar’quese Brown of Platte County in 0:15, Curtis Roberts of Lincoln East in 0:44, Nathan Keiser of Atlantic-CAM in 0:54, Hunter Waldstein in 0:29, David Borchers of North Scott in 0:45, and Kyler Hall of Ames in a 1:28.
His win and pin streak came to an end in the championship match against Navarro Schunke of Brandon Valley who is an Iowa State Champion. The two fought hard back and forth, but it was Schunke who got a 6-3 decision win.
Getting sixth place at 145 pounds was Drew Moser.
His first victory was a pin of Bryce Neuin of Plattsmouth in 1:41. He followed that up by losing to Dylan Waggerman of St. Thomas Aquinas who pinned him in 0:37.
In round five he earned an 8-0 major decision by beating Colin McAlister of Mill Valley and then he pinned Alex Temple of Totino –Grace in 3:30 in the Champions Round One.
Moser lost 23-6 by tech fall to Millard South’s Joel Adams in the quarterfinals and then won a 3-1 decision over Westin Sherlock of Lincoln East in the Consolations Round One.
To end the tournament Moser was 1-1. He defeated Tyler Salpas of Grand Island 16-0 by tech fall. He then lost to Justin Avila of Iowa City West by pin in 5:39 in the fifth place match.
Getting eighth place was Garrett Rine at 138 pounds, Nate Leininger at 220, and Brayden Canoyer at 120, while Garrison Brehm finish tenth at 113 pounds. Earning 11th place was Trev Greve at 126 pounds, Drew Hollibaugh got 13th place at 132 pounds, Austin Meyers at 152 pounds got 14th place, Aden Smith took 22nd at 160, earning 23rd place at 170 was Warren Rolf, and Camden Chaffin took 30th place at 182 pounds.
The Vikings will travel to Grand Island next week to compete in the Grand Island Invite on Dec. 18. Results for the rest of the Waverly Wrestling Team from the Council Bluffs Wrestling Classic can be found below.
106:Round 1 - Alex Gates (Grand Island) 8-4 won by major decision over Royce Klucas (Waverly) 4-6 (MD 10-1);Round 3 - Royce Klucas (Waverly) 4-6 won by decision over Judah Noble (Waukee Northwest) 0-6 (Dec 9-7);Cons. Round 3 - Royce Klucas (Waverly) 4-6 won by fall over Taitt Zimmerman (Olathe North) 0-11 (Fall 3:41). 113: Round 1 - Garrison Brehm (Waverly) 11-3 won by fall over Cam Keokenchahn (Sergeant Bluff-Luton) 4-7 (Fall 2:59); Round 3 - Garrison Brehm (Waverly) 11-3 won by fall over Zach Williams (St. Albert) 4-5 (Fall 4:24); Champ. Round 1 - Garrison Brehm (Waverly) 11-3 won by fall over Ben Bouaphakeo (Bennington) 4-7 (Fall 1:12); Cons. Round 3 - Garrison Brehm (Waverly) 11-3 won by decision over Zach Williams (St. Albert) 4-5 (Dec 5-2).
120: Round 1 - Brayden Canoyer (Waverly) 12-3 won by fall over Kent Kuchma (Millard North) 5-9 (Fall 1:21); Round 2 - Brayden Canoyer (Waverly) 12-3 won by fall over Caden Smith (Gardner-Edgerton) 5-8 (Fall 1:27); Round 3 - Brayden Canoyer (Waverly) 12-3 won by major decision over Henri McGivern (Washburn Rural) 5-3 (MD 11-3); Champ. Round 1 - Brayden Canoyer (Waverly) 12-3 won by fall over Avery Russell (Millard West) 6-6 (Fall 4:26); Cons. Round 2 - Brayden Canoyer (Waverly) 12-3 won by decision over Ethan Mahoney (Waukee Northwest) 9-5 (Dec 7-5).
126: Round 1 - Trev Greve (Waverly) 9-5 won by fall over Tyson Brown (Blair) 8-4 (Fall 0:50); Cons. Round 1 - Trev Greve (Waverly) 9-5 won by fall over Parker Lang (Totino-Grace) 3-5 (Fall 0:39); 11th Place Match - Trev Greve (Waverly) 9-5 won by medical forfeit over Brandon Baustert (Lincoln East) 4-4 (M. For.).
132: Round 1 - Drew Hollibaugh (Waverly) 10-5 won by fall over Chase Moore (Millard North) 10-5 (Fall 3:30); Round 3 - Drew Hollibaugh (Waverly) 10-5 won by fall over Chance Larsen (Plattsmouth) 0-7 (Fall 0:46); Round 5 - Drew Hollibaugh (Waverly) 10-5 won by fall over Brody Byrne (Washburn Rural) 4-4 (Fall 0:23); Cons. Round 2 - Drew Hollibaugh (Waverly) 10-5 won by fall over Levi Buelt (Millard West) 7-6 (Fall 0:53); 13th Place Match - Drew Hollibaugh (Waverly) 10-5 won by fall over Collin Smith (Gardner-Edgerton) 5-7 (Fall 2:49).
138: Round 1 - Garrett Rine (Waverly) 10-5 won by decision over Easton O`Brien (Atlantic-CAM) 9-7 (Dec 3-0); Round 2 - Garrett Rine (Waverly) 10-5 won by fall over Jaydon Palsma (LeMars) 1-13 (Fall 1:07); Champ. Round 1 - Garrett Rine (Waverly) 10-5 won by injury default over Eli Rocha (Platte County) 4-4 (Inj. 4:26); Cons. Round 2 - Garrett Rine (Waverly) 10-5 won by fall over Dane Arrants (Grand Island) 9-6 (Fall 5:24).
152: Round 1 - Austin Meyers (Waverly) 11-4 won by decision over David Helton (St. Albert) 6-5 (Dec 4-2); Round 2 - Austin Meyers (Waverly) 11-4 won by decision over Nick Sutton (Kearney) 7-6 (Dec 9-8); Round 4 - Austin Meyers (Waverly) 11-4 won by fall over Trace Taylor (Saint James Academy) 0-4 (Fall 0:45); Cons. Round 2 - Austin Meyers (Waverly) 11-4 won by medical forfeit over Yoan Camejo (Blair) 8-6 (M. For.).
160: Round 5 - Aden Smith (Waverly) 7-7 won by decision over Andrew Crawley (St. Albert) 2-7 (Dec 6-4); Cons. Round 1 - Aden Smith (Waverly) 7-7 won by decision over Tate Mayberry (Glenwood) 10-5 (Dec 7-3); Cons. Round 3 - Aden Smith (Waverly) 7-7 won by decision over Jack Sullivan (Olathe South) 3-10 (Dec 6-1); Cons. Round 4 - Aden Smith (Waverly) 7-7 won by decision over Cody Gilpin (Missouri Valley) 10-7 (Dec 8-7).
170: Round 2 - Warren Rolf (Waverly) 11-5 won by fall over Ruben Hernandez (Olathe North) 0-4 (Fall 3:31); Round 4 - Warren Rolf (Waverly) 11-5 won by fall over Chase Calhoon (Washburn Rural) 4-5 (Fall 1:57); Cons. Round 1 - Warren Rolf (Waverly) 11-5 won by decision over Holden Zigmant (Mill Valley HS) 3-6 (Dec 9-3); Cons. Round 3 - Warren Rolf (Waverly) 11-5 won by fall over Mac Bouwman (Totino-Grace) 1-8 (Fall 3:17); Cons. Round 5 - Warren Rolf (Waverly) 11-5 won by decision over Holden Zigmant (Mill Valley HS) 3-6 (Dec 3-2).
182: Round 2 - Camden Chaffin (Waverly) 9-6 won by decision over Matt Castejon (Olathe North) 1-7 (Dec 9-4); Cons. Round 3 - Camden Chaffin (Waverly) 9-6 won in sudden victory - 1 over Trevor Scott (Platte County) 2-6 (SV-1 10-8).
220: Round 1 - Nate Leininger (Waverly) 6-9 won by fall over Luke Ernst (Iowa City West) 2-6 (Fall 0:41); Round 2 - Nate Leininger (Waverly) 6-9 won by fall over Alan Valenzuela (Olathe North) 2-9 (Fall 1:38); Champ. Round 1 - Nate Leininger (Waverly) 6-9 won by fall over Wade Spencer (Saint James Academy) 5-2 (Fall 2:53); Cons. Round 2 - Nate Leininger (Waverly) 6-9 won by fall over Torin Forsyth (Blue Valley Southwest) 9-4 (Fall 4:15).