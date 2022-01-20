Vikings fall to Fremont at home

LINCOLN – In a home matchup with the Fremont Tigers on Jan. 11 the Waverly boys and girls bowling teams came out winless at Hollywood Bowl in Lincoln. The boys lost 12-9 and the Viking girls were defeated 20-1.

Leading the Waverly boys with a 233 bowled in game one and a 207 in the second game was Ryan Thraen. Braydon Waller bowled a 149 and then a 140, while Zane Piening earned a score of 166 in the first game and finished with a 136 in game two.

Chase Urban had a good opening game against the Tigers with a 142 but fell off with a 106 in the second.

Both Dalton Wheeler and Jonah Tucker each bowled a game apiece. Wheeler shot a 99 in game one and Tucker finished with a 160 in the second contest.

The Vikings girls found themselves in a very tough match against a Fremont squad who had three girls who bowled over 200 for a game. Waverly was dealt a pair of losses, but there were still great individual performances.

Olivia Grube had the top game for Waverly from the matchup with the Tigers. She finished with a score of 168 in game one and bowled a 95 for the second game. The most consistent bowler was Summer Wells who had a 124 in game one and a 128 in the second.