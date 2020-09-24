Vikings fall on road to Northwest 21-20

GRAND ISLAND – The seventh-ranked Waverly Vikings fell to 2-2 in the season after dropping a heartbreaker on the road Friday night.

The Vikings were defeated 21-20 at the hands of sixth-ranked Grand Island Northwest.

The difference in the game was the play of GINW junior quarterback Sam Hartman. Hartman passed for 106 yards and two scores and rushed for 151 more on 27 carries.

GINW gained 356 total yards against the Vikings and finished with 250 yards rushing on 46 carries.

Waverly rushed for 233 yards and two scores on 48 carries.

Senior Zane Schawang had a solid game for Waverly, finishing with a season-high 151 yards and a score on 24 carries.

Senior Evan Canoyer came through with 56 yards and a touchdown on 15 totes.

The Waverly passing game struggled all night accounting for just 36 yards on 11 attempts. Two interceptions also cost the Vikings.

Four different players caught passes, including Canoyer who caught an 18-yarder out of the backfield.

Schawang was a factor in the kicking game returning a punt 81 yards for a touchdown and on defense coming up with an interception.