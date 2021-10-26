Vikings end regular season with a quality win

LINCOLN- Ending the regular season on a positive note is the goal of every team as they get ready for postseason play. The Class B No. 3 Waverly Girls Volleyball Team was able to do just that, defeating Class B No. 5 Elkhorn in straight sets on the road 25-14, 25-11, and 25-19.
From the start, the Vikings were rolling in the first set against the Antlers.
They took a 4-2 lead on a kill by Kara Kassebaum and Bekka Allick. That lead was increased to 7-2 when Bekka Allick picked up an ace.
Later on, an ace by Joslyn Rice put the Vikings up by six. Leading 24-14, Rice was able to put the first away with an excellent serve that ended up falling for an ace.
It was a lot of the same for Waverly in the second set as they built a double-digit lead on Elkhorn. They would once again win the set by eleven, when Bekka Allick earned a kill on the right side, to put the Vikings up two sets.
In the third set, Waverly jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a block by Mady Banitt at the net. Midway through the set, the Vikings went up 15-11 on a shot by Hannah Allick that went for a kill that caught the Antlers out of position.
From that point on, Waverly went on a 10-5 run to close the set and match out. The final point of the set was a kill by Bekka Allick.
Earning a match-high 22 kills was Bekka Allick, while Kassebaum had six, Eden Moore picked up five, Jadeyn Dicke and Banitt had four, and Hannah Allick had three kills. Bekka and Hannah Allick and Rice had two aces and Karsen Vanscoy had one.
Compiling 32 assists, which was the most in the match was Hannah Allick and Vanscoy had one. Vanscoy led the team with 16 digs, Bekka Allick had 15, and Rice had 10 digs.
Waverly competed in the B-3 Subdistrict Tournament at Norris High School on Oct. 26 and 27. They took on the third seed Plattsmouth at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 26.