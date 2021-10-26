Vikings end regular season with a quality win

LINCOLN- Ending the regular season on a positive note is the goal of every team as they get ready for postseason play. The Class B No. 3 Waverly Girls Volleyball Team was able to do just that, defeating Class B No. 5 Elkhorn in straight sets on the road 25-14, 25-11, and 25-19.

From the start, the Vikings were rolling in the first set against the Antlers.

They took a 4-2 lead on a kill by Kara Kassebaum and Bekka Allick. That lead was increased to 7-2 when Bekka Allick picked up an ace.

Later on, an ace by Joslyn Rice put the Vikings up by six. Leading 24-14, Rice was able to put the first away with an excellent serve that ended up falling for an ace.

It was a lot of the same for Waverly in the second set as they built a double-digit lead on Elkhorn. They would once again win the set by eleven, when Bekka Allick earned a kill on the right side, to put the Vikings up two sets.

In the third set, Waverly jumped out to a 2-0 lead on a block by Mady Banitt at the net. Midway through the set, the Vikings went up 15-11 on a shot by Hannah Allick that went for a kill that caught the Antlers out of position.