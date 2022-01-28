Vikings edge out rated Spartans for team title

PLATTSMOUTH – It was a showdown of top five rated wrestling programs between Class B No. 4 Waverly and Class A No. 4 Lincoln East at the Plattsmouth Invite on Jan. 22. This time around, it was the Vikings who knocked off the Spartans by a slim margin of 197 points to 192.5.
Waverly was paced by Wyatt Fanning at 195 pounds and Trevor Brown at 285 with first-place finishes.
Fanning pinned Ethan Woolard of Seward and Domenic Hyson of Fairbury in 3:07 and 5:19 for his first two wins. In the finals, he won an 18-11 decision against Josh Adkins of Plattsmouth.
The first two wrestlers to face Brown didn’t even last a minute with him. He pinned Clay DuVall of Nebraska City in 0:26 and then DJ Robinson-Long of Elkhorn in 0:23.
In the finals against Kazz Hyson of Fairbury, Brown was able to capture the win via a medical forfeit.
At the lighter weights, Garrison Brehm at 113 pounds and Trev Greve at 126 were able to capture first place.
Brehm only had to wrestle Kaleb Zulkoski of Falls City, who he pinned in 3:14, to reach the finals. In that match, he battled with Scottie Meier Jr. of Lincoln East to the bitter end but lost a 2-1 decision.
Taking down Josh Conway of Bellevue East in his first match with a pin in 0:56 was Greve. He followed that up 9-1 and 12-2 major decision victories over Spencer Weers of Fairbury and Isaiah Adams of Pierce, and then got pinned in 2:01 by Brandon Baustert of Lincoln East.
Getting a third place for the Vikings was Brayden Canoyer at 120 pounds and Kemper Reed at 152.
Canoyer’s victories came against Cash Duncan of Seward with a 6-2 decision, a 17-2 tech fall of Dalton Vanlaningham of Fairbury and then another win over Duncan with a 13-6 decision.
Finishing with a 2-1 record is what Reed accomplished. He got a 16-1 tech fall against Brant Gulizia of Auburn and pinned LaBrian Parker of Bellevue East in 0:29.
The only fourth-place finisher for Waverly was Nate Leininger at 220 pounds. He beat Caden Dahlke of Grand Island Northwest with a pin in 3:34 and Trevor Dragoo of Lincoln High with a 6-4 decision in sudden victory.
Drew Hollibaugh at 132 pounds, Garrett Rine at 138, and Drew Moser at 145 all ended up finishing in fifth place.
Earning pins in all his wins was Hollibaugh. It took him 1:00, 1:39 and 2:01 to stick Chance Larsen of Plattsmouth, Ashtyn Gillespie of Bellevue East and Landon Karre of Elkhorn.
Rine defeated Gage Monroe of Ralston with a pin in 0:43 got a 7-1 decision against Breckin Schoepf of Seward, and a 19-4 tech fall of Thaw Kwa of Lincoln High. In the fifth-place match, he pinned Landon Karre of Elkhorn in 2:01.
Winning twice on the day by pin was Moser in 2:10 and 1:30 over Nolan Lenn of Elkhorn and Jesse Cruse of Lincoln High. He finished the tournament off with a 15-0 tech fall in 2:19 against Truman Koehler of Bellevue East.
The final medalist for the Vikings was Harrison Smith in sixth place at 182. He beat Ashton McCown of Fairbury, Ach Groth of Norris and Kaden Johnson of Nebraska City with pins in 3:04, 1:52 and 3:55.
This week the Vikings will be at the Eastern Midland Conference Wrestling Tournament on Jan. 29 at Elkhorn North High School.