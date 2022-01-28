Vikings edge out rated Spartans for team title

PLATTSMOUTH – It was a showdown of top five rated wrestling programs between Class B No. 4 Waverly and Class A No. 4 Lincoln East at the Plattsmouth Invite on Jan. 22. This time around, it was the Vikings who knocked off the Spartans by a slim margin of 197 points to 192.5.

Waverly was paced by Wyatt Fanning at 195 pounds and Trevor Brown at 285 with first-place finishes.

Fanning pinned Ethan Woolard of Seward and Domenic Hyson of Fairbury in 3:07 and 5:19 for his first two wins. In the finals, he won an 18-11 decision against Josh Adkins of Plattsmouth.

The first two wrestlers to face Brown didn’t even last a minute with him. He pinned Clay DuVall of Nebraska City in 0:26 and then DJ Robinson-Long of Elkhorn in 0:23.

In the finals against Kazz Hyson of Fairbury, Brown was able to capture the win via a medical forfeit.

At the lighter weights, Garrison Brehm at 113 pounds and Trev Greve at 126 were able to capture first place.

Brehm only had to wrestle Kaleb Zulkoski of Falls City, who he pinned in 3:14, to reach the finals. In that match, he battled with Scottie Meier Jr. of Lincoln East to the bitter end but lost a 2-1 decision.