Vikings earn fourth place at Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament

LINCOLN- The Waverly girls golf team held the Eastern Midland Conference Invite at the Crooked Creek Golf Course on Sept. 28. Taking fourth out of six teams with 399 points were the Vikings.

Tia Phaisan was the top finisher for Waverly with a tenth-place medal. She shot a 46 on the front nine and carded a 49 on the back nine for a final tally of 95.

Finishing one stroke apart in the final standing on the day were Brianna Hartman and Sophie Bingham. Hartman ended up shooting a 100 and placed 17th and Bingham got 20th and carded a 101.

Coming in 22nd for the Vikings was Mya Dubas who shot a 48 through the first nine holes and then a 55 on the back nine holes for a final score of 103. Mallory Retzlaff was 25th and recovered from a 63 on the front nine to shoot a 115.

Recording the top scores of the day were Julia and Emily Karmazin of Elkhorn North who shot 70’s. This helped power the Wolves to the team crown with a 320 and Bennington came in second place by shooting a 379.