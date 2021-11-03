Vikings dominate in first round playoff win

WAVERLY – On paper, the Waverly and Grand Island Northwest football game looked to be the premier matchup of the first round of the Class B State Football Playoffs after a single score separated the game in the regular season. On this night, the Vikings in maroon had different plans as they steamed rolled the gold and black Vikings on the scoreboard 59-13.

“What stands out most to me was how well we played in all three phases of the game,” Waverly Head Coach Reed Manstedt said. “We played well offensively and our offensive line, running backs, and our receivers played well. On the defensive side of the ball, we created a turnover that ended up in touchdown for Axmann, and they didn’t pick up a first till well into the second quarter.”

Early in the first quarter, Waverly wasted no time getting on the board. After driving the ball deep into Northwest territory, they were faced with the option to go for it on fourth or kick a field goal. With a good kicker in Devin Moore, the Vikings sent him out and he ended up connecting on a 30-yard field goal to put Waverly up 3-0.

Two touchdowns were scored by Waverly on the ground before the first was over. The second of the two came on an 84-yard touchdown run by Preston Harms and before that Cole Murray got in behind the line and pushed the ball in from one yard out.