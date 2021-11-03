Vikings dominate in first round playoff win

WAVERLY – On paper, the Waverly and Grand Island Northwest football game looked to be the premier matchup of the first round of the Class B State Football Playoffs after a single score separated the game in the regular season. On this night, the Vikings in maroon had different plans as they steamed rolled the gold and black Vikings on the scoreboard 59-13.
“What stands out most to me was how well we played in all three phases of the game,” Waverly Head Coach Reed Manstedt said. “We played well offensively and our offensive line, running backs, and our receivers played well. On the defensive side of the ball, we created a turnover that ended up in touchdown for Axmann, and they didn’t pick up a first till well into the second quarter.”
Early in the first quarter, Waverly wasted no time getting on the board. After driving the ball deep into Northwest territory, they were faced with the option to go for it on fourth or kick a field goal. With a good kicker in Devin Moore, the Vikings sent him out and he ended up connecting on a 30-yard field goal to put Waverly up 3-0.
Two touchdowns were scored by Waverly on the ground before the first was over. The second of the two came on an 84-yard touchdown run by Preston Harms and before that Cole Murray got in behind the line and pushed the ball in from one yard out.
“Our offensive line was amazing,” Harms said. “The holes were huge, and our receivers kept blocking downfield, so that way I could keep going. I can’t pick up the yards I do without them, and they did phenomenal.”
Through the air, Waverly was able to score their first touchdown of the second quarter. It came on a seven-yard pass and catch from Murray to Samuel Schernikau.
On the defensive side of the ball, Kaleb Axmann led Waverly with a huge interception the next time GI Northwest had the ball. He returned the pick 20 yards for a score, increasing the lead to 31-0.
“Our mindset going into the game was just be more physical than them from the start,” Axmann said. “I think we did exactly that. We pounded them from the first play, and we didn’t stop till the end of the fourth quarter.”
To kick off the third, Waverly picked up where they left off with two rushing touchdowns. Charlie Johnson scored the first one on a 31-yard run and Garrett Jenkins had the second rushing touchdown on a six-yard run.
The final touchdown of the quarter was through the air by Murray for the second time. He completed a 31-yard pass to Levi Powell for a touchdown that made it 52-6 in favor of the Maroon Vikings.
During the fourth quarter, some of the reserves for Waverly got playing time. Cody Johnson took the most of this opportunity and scored on a five-yard run.
Murray completed nine of 14 passes in the game, racked up 124 passing yards, and had two passing touchdowns. Leading Waverly with 41 receiving yards was Riley Marsh, while Powell had one catch for 31 yards and a score, Anthony Ruelas had 23 yards after the catch, Schernikau had 15 receiving yards and Cooper Skrobecki had 14.
Rushing for 140 yards on nine carries and one score was Harms. Both Evan Kastens and Cody Johnson had 75 rushing yards, Murray compiled 56 rushing yards, Charlie Johnson had 31 yards on the ground, and Jenkins had 24 yards. All of them had one rushing touchdown except for Kastens.
Leading the defense with six tackles was Caiden Rose, while Wyatt Fanning and Powell had four. Finishing with three tackles were Skrobecki, Axmann and Alex Leuenberger.
In the turnover department, Marsh and Axmann both had one interception.
With the win, the Vikings travel to take on Class B No. 1 Bennington. The game is at 7 p.m. on Nov. 5.
“A great week of practice is definitely going to be needed,” Axmann said. “This week we came in looking every day to get better and that’s exactly what we have to do next week. We have to get a lot better next week because they are a very good team.”
Alex Eller is a reporter for the Wahoo Newspaper. Reach him via email at alex.eller@wahoonewspaper.com.