Vikings cruise to road win over Cardinals

CRETE – The fifth-ranked Waverly Viking football team improved to 6-2 with a dominating 35-6 road win over the Crete Cardinals on Friday night.

Waverly led 21-0 at the half and 35-0 after three quarters while rolling to their fourth straight victory.

The Vikings got on the board first via a big play from the passing game.

Junior quarterback Cole Murray found a streaking Tyztin Hoos for a 71-yard touchdown pass in the opening quarter.

The Waverly passing game clicked all night long against the Cardinals.

Murray and senior Nolan Wiese combined for complete 8-of-9 through the air for 168 yards and a touchdown.

Six different Vikings caught passes against the Cardinals.

The Vikings also got the job done in the ground game, coming up with 239 yard rushing on 35 carries.

Senior Zane Schawang rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries to lead the way on the ground.

Murray added 44 yards on a touchdown on just five carries. Senior Evan Canoyer chipped in 47 yards and a score on just eight carries.