Vikings cruise to road win over Cardinals

CRETE – The fifth-ranked Waverly Viking football team improved to 6-2 with a dominating 35-6 road win over the Crete Cardinals on Friday night.
Waverly led 21-0 at the half and 35-0 after three quarters while rolling to their fourth straight victory.
The Vikings got on the board first via a big play from the passing game.
Junior quarterback Cole Murray found a streaking Tyztin Hoos for a 71-yard touchdown pass in the opening quarter.
The Waverly passing game clicked all night long against the Cardinals.
Murray and senior Nolan Wiese combined for complete 8-of-9 through the air for 168 yards and a touchdown.
Six different Vikings caught passes against the Cardinals.
The Vikings also got the job done in the ground game, coming up with 239 yard rushing on 35 carries.
Senior Zane Schawang rushed for 117 yards and two touchdowns on 14 carries to lead the way on the ground.
Murray added 44 yards on a touchdown on just five carries. Senior Evan Canoyer chipped in 47 yards and a score on just eight carries.
The Viking defense limited the home team to just 190 total yards and forced two turnovers while allowing just six points.
After losing to Northwest on Sept. 18 the Viking defense has allowed just 13 total points in their last four contests.
In addition to his big night offensively, Schawang also intercepted a pass on defense.
The Vikings will finish the regular season at home against rival Norris in a battle of two top five teams in Class B. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!