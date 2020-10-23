Vikings conquer Duschene, Westside

WAVERLY – The fourth-ranked Waverly Viking volleyball team earned a pair of wins on the hardwood last week while improving to 18-6 on the season.

The week started with a three set road victory over Omaha Duchesne Academy on Oct. 13.

The Vikings had to work hard to win set one 30-28 and then took sets two and three by scores of 25-22 and 25-17.

Waverly hit .133 against Duchesne and finished with 28 kills. Senior Whitney Lauenstein led the visitors with 15 kills in 40 swings. Sophomore Kara Kassebaum added four more and hit .250.

Junior Hannah Allick and senior Kila Jordon led the Vikings from behind the service line while combining for 18 points and four aces.

Senior Taylor Kudym and Mady Banitt were factors at the net while filling in for missing starters Bailey Jeffers and Bekka Allick. The Viking duo combined for nine blocks at the net while neutralizing the Cardinal offense.

Lauenstein and junior libero Karsen Vanscoy did work along the back row for the Vikings while coming up with 18 and 14 digs respectively.

Allick and senior Maddy Wells combined to hand out 16 set assists.

Lauenstein and Vanscoy led the team in serve receive.