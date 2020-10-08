Vikings compete at pair of meets

WAVERLY – The Waverly cross country teams competed twice in the span of three days last week starting with the annual UNK Invitational held at the Kearney Country Club on Sept. 28.

The Waverly boys team finished 11th out of 17 teams after accumulating 188 team points.

Senior Conrad Schroeder turned in the top time for the Vikings crossed the finish line in 30th place with a time of 18:17.

Teammate Cale Kavan also finished in the top 50 after completing the course in 45th place with a time of 18:33.

Other Waverly varsity scorers included sophomore Jarrett Ballinger (56th, 18:50), junior Ryan Thraen (63rd, 19:07) and sophomore Daniel Kasparek (84th, 19:30).

The girls team ended up in 17th place after scoring 302 team points.

The top performance for the Vikings was turned in by junior Shianne Benker who completed the course in 53rd place with a time of 22:49.

Other Viking runners included senior Leah Rasmussen (97, 23:56), junior Ellie Bentjen (98, 23:57), sophomore Chloe Waldo (119, 25:22) and junior Dylan Sorben (120, 25:26) and senior Grace Lange (125, 26:16).

The Vikings competed at the York Invitational on Oct. 1. Results were not made available by press time and will appear in next week’s Waverly News.