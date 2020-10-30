Vikings cap regular season with victory over Elkhorn

WAVERLY – The fifth-ranked Waverly volleyball team capped the 2020 regular season with a thrilling four-set home win over EMC rival Elkhorn on Oct. 22.

Prior to last week’s win two of the Vikings six losses came at the hands of Elkhorn. The Antlers defeated Waverly in straight sets Sept. 5 and beat the Vikings in three sets in the EMC Conference Tournament two weeks ago.

Thursday’s match got off to a good start for the Antlers. They were able to take set one off of the Vikings by a score of 27-25.

The home team then rallied to win the final three sets by scores of 25-22, 25-16 and 25-16.

Waverly hit .254 and were led at the net by senior Whitney Lauenstein. The Husker signee piled up 22 kills and hit .378 against the Antlers. Lauenstein finished the regular season with 400 kills.

Senior Bailey Jeffers added 10 kills against the Antlers.

Both teams finished with seven aces, but the Vikings were able to take advantage of 13 Antlers.

Junior Hannah Allick led the Vikings in ace serves with three.